Gex is back in June and smoother than ever

Limited Run Games has outlined their plans for the upcoming Gex Trilogy, announcing a release date and revealing physical editions, alongside a handful of new details.

Due out 16th June on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC, all three titles included will have a rewind feature and the ability to save anywhere. Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko will additionally support native 16:9 widescreen, while also featuring 360-degree analogue control – as opposed to the original’s 8-way movement.

LRG are pushing three physical releases, with pre-orders going live today (9th May) ahead of a release later this year.

The Standard Edition merely includes the game and manual for $39.99 – with the PC version including a Steam key. The $74.99 Classic Edition meanwhile comes with a steelbook, poster, soundtrack selection CD and a PS1-style box.

Lastly, the $199.99 ‘Tail Time Edition’ has a 36-inch inflatable Gex, a 7-inch statue, trading cards, a full soundtrack CD, a TV remote pin badge, and a collector’s box with artwork by Yoshitaka Amano.

The Gex series was created by Crystal Dynamics, making its debut on the 3DO before jumping ship to PlayStation and N64. The first title was a straightforward 2D platformer, whereas later entries took the leap into 3D. They were renown for being edgier than similar 3D platformers, featuring spoken dialogue that wasn’t exactly politically correct. Don’t be surprised to see a ‘Product of Their Time’ warning message on boot. As to how they’ll play, the jury is still out.