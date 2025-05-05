Out this week: Revenge of the Savage Planet, Spirit of the North 2, Captain Blood, Empyreal, The Midnight Walk, more

Deep Silver’s fast-paced sci-fi shooter Metal Eden was originally planned for this week, only to be pushed back until the summer. It’s a pretty busy week for new releases regardless, with handful of tactical RPGs and RPG-inspired games due, plus several anticipated indies.

Would you believe a big-name release is actually launching on a UK bank holiday? Hurrah! Revenge of the Savage Planet is out today (Monday), due on Game Pass at launch. Self-published by developer Raccoon Logic themselves, it switches the camera from first-person to third-person, and has a larger focus on co-op play. Here, you’ll be exploring colourful planets while battling wildlife, lassoing critters in the name of research, scanning your surroundings ala Metroid Prime, and decorating your spacious space condo. It sounds like it has a lot more to offer than 2020’s Journey to the Savage Planet, which was already pretty in-depth.

On the subject of sequels, there’s Spirit of the North 2, which sees a lone fox and their raven companion attempt to return home while lost in an ancient world. Corrupted guardians must be cleansed, and new abilities are gained throughout the journey. Look out for it on Thursday.

Also showing potential are the turn-based, character-centric, tactical RPG King Arthur: Legion IX, Secret Mode’s far flung sci-fi adventure RPG Empyreal – with three different weapon archetypes, each offering a different play style – and The Midnight Walk, a dark and twisted stop motion style adventure from the minds behind Lost in Random. That last one is skipping Xbox, presumably due to the PSV2 functionality.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Little Kitty, Big City also come to PS5 this week. We weren’t too enthusiastic about Little Kitty, Big City when it made its Xbox debut exactly a year ago, finding it a little bit short and largely unsubstantial. We were in the minority, mind.

Rising from the dead is Captain Blood, which has been a long time coming. This seafaring action adventure was originally due on Xbox 360, only to be delayed after it faced legal issues. In fact, its development can be traced all the way back to 2003 and the original Xbox. Being sceptical about how it’ll play in 2025 is perfectly understandable. It’s due on all formats, including the Switch, on Tuesday.

We can also expect the character swapping pixel art platformer Wings of Endless, sparkly arcade-style avoid’em up Fireball 2, eastasiasoft’s auto-shooter Submarine Survivor, the Smash Bros. inspired Spiritfall, and a console release of the mobile point ‘n clicker The Abandoned Planet. Simulator fans can also get shaken and stirred in Bartender Hustle.

Next week: DOOM: The Dark Ages, The Precinct, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, Labyrinth of the Demon King, Aureole – Wings of Hope, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, Smash Drums, Into the Restless Ruins, Death end re;Quest: Code Z, Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC, Recycle Bin Battle, American Arcadia, GET OUT – a “Very Bad Dreams” story, Palia, and CyberCorp.