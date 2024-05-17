Little Kitty, Big City review

A cat-based take on Untitled Goose Game has been a long time coming, especially considering there’s no better creature suited for similar fearless frolics. After all, you can’t spell ‘catastrophe’ without the word ‘cat’. Little Kitty, Big City doesn’t just provide a sandbox (litterbox?) to play around in, but also a main objective to pursue. Focus on this solely, and you’ll seeing the end credits in a couple of hours. You’ll also miss out on a lot of fun – although it probably helps if cat videos are your biggest source of entertainment.

A nameless black cat must find their way home after falling from a tall tower block – almost losing one of their nine lives, if it wasn’t for a caring crow. Taking place in a small Japanese district, you’re able to explore the nearby surroundings while talking to other animals, solving a few basic puzzles, interacting with faceless humans, gathering shiny collectables, and generally being a loveable nuisance. There’s a catalogue of quirky headgear to find too, with a map available from the outset. Upon the game’s completion, the map is updated to assist with seeing and unlocking everything – a task that’ll take 4-5 hours.

Our feline friend’s move set is well observed. They can crawl, swipe with their paws to knock and bat items, and pounce – which uses a gauge to help judge distances accurately. A dedicated ‘meow’ button is present too, just because. Items can also be carried and pulled, and there’s plenty of opportunity to create shortcuts by moving boxes. Equally well observed are the actions of the humans that walk the city streets. Some will stop to make a fuss, even taking photos with their phones, while others curse your antics. It’s possible to mess with humans too, knocking them over, batting a football ball into their path, pouncing from above – there are many opportunities. However, iffy collision detection, with highly noticeable polygon clipping, shatters the illusion. Although generally, the presentation is pleasingly simplistic with easy to navigate menus and a clear UI.

To reach their cosy homestead, a stamina gauge must be increased to climb the vines at the foot of the tower block. This is achieved by locating four red-hued fish spread across the city. Not only this, but the methods of obtaining them need to be figured out too – a couple require light footwork. Along the way, you’ll need to regroup with the crow from the intro and help a duck locate their ducklings. Dialogue is amusing throughout, if predictable, while the arcade contains a parody of a well known ‘90s hit. There are plenty of other distractions too, such as carrying cans to recycling bins, breaking discarded bird nests, locating ideal napping spots, and looking for shiny objects – with the goal being to find 200 in total.

Little Kitty, Big City ended up being far shorter and less substantial than I anticipated, mostly with the small map to blame. The ‘city’ part of the title is a bit misleading, as there are just a few blocks to explore. If you’re expecting an adventure to rival Stray, with a progressive storyline, then you need to dial back your expectations. The world present is still large enough to facilitate an engaging experience, more or less – and the hidden areas certainly help the sense of discovery. Additional indoor locations would’ve been welcome, though, and more set-pieces or emotional beats would have made for a more memorable experience. Being a sandbox, it lacks the same substance as something narrative driven. Still, younger gamers will likely relish their time playing as a void cat, with this very much being a case of ‘spot the cat meme’.

Double Dagger Studio’s Little Kitty, Big City is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch.