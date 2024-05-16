QUByte announces Extinction Rifts – a retro FPS with a comically overpowered punch

Publisher and developer QUByte has announced the retro-style boomer shooter Extinction Rifts – their first entry into the genre, and one that has been a long time coming.

The ‘boomer’ part rings true here. Extinction Rifts has a focus on destruction with the protagonist able to charge up a gauntlet by causing destruction and chaos. Once fully charged the Adreno-Gauntlet, as it’s known, can kill all enemies in a level with a single punch.

The story sees our nameless hero out to stop a terrorist group called New World, who’ve taken control of mysterious monoliths – with a total of five appearing across Earth.

Fast arcade-style gameplay is promised, along with stages filled with secrets, multiple endings, and a pixel filter. Player rankings will feature too, suggesting score chasing and online leaderboards.

“We always wanted to make an ironic game with a certain acid humor in the best style of classics like Duke Nukem and Shadow Warrior. Extinction Rifts has that tone as the message it carries is that we want to destroy what we don’t understand because we think it’s always a threat. After more than 14 years developing and publishing games and specializing in retro games, curiously, this is our first authorial FPS,” said Marcel Bernardi, QUByte’s lead artist.

Extinction Rifts is set to launch simultaneously on all formats later this year.