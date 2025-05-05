Gears of War: Reloaded brushes up the 2006 original, launches in August

Microsoft are taking a leaf out of Sony’s book and giving one of their classics a second remaster.

Gears of War: Reloaded takes the 2006 original, which was revived in 2015 with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, and brings it up to modern standards. We can expect 4K assets and remastered textures, improved shadows and reflections, no loading screens within the campaign, and 120 FPS in multiplayer.

Heading to Xbox Series, PC and PS5, it supports cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. The campaign has two-player co-op, while versus multiplayer allows up to 8 players. Invites can be sent to players no matter which platform they’re using.

As this is a complete package, it’ll include the bonus campaign act, along with all multiplayer maps and characters.

Developed by The Coalition with assistance from Sumo Interactive and Disbelief, a $39.99 price point has been set. Owners of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (digital only, with purchase cut-off as of today) are entitled to a free upgrade.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches 26th August, available as part of Game Pass. The PC version will be on Steam. Once more with feeling, eh?