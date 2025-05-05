UK charts: MotoGP 25 makes a pitstop while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remains in the top five

There’s just one new arrival within this week’s UK top 40 retail chart, and that’s Milestone’s racer MotoGP 25, way down at #36. Not a particularly great start, and it’s unlikely to stick around.

One game with staying power is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has only fallen two places during its second week on sale. It made its debut at #2 last week and now sits at #4.

Warner Bros. hold the top two positions, with Hogwarts Legacy at no.1 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition at #2. For those unaware, MK11UE is often heavily discounted at retail, and frequently thrown in with PS5/XSX console bundles.

Minecraft climbed to #3, and then at #5 it’s the return of Assassin’s Creed Shadows – up from #15. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also rose, going from #8 to #6.

Astro Bot took #7, Mortal Kombat 1 re-entered the top ten at #8, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition isn’t far behind, currently at #12. It’s our understanding that both are discounted at GAME currently.

You may have noticed that not many Switch games have been mentioned thus far. Indeed, it seems that the Switch 2 being a month away has impacted sales, with even Mario Kart 8 Deluxe making a rare top ten no-show. The likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports show up just outside the top ten, however.

In the single format charts, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition tops the PS4 and PS5 charts, Hogwarts Legacy claims no.1 on Switch and Xbox One, while Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the Xbox Series’ no.1. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition tops the PC’s boxed chart.

Rewinding back to Mario Kart, the seldom seen Mario Kart 7 makes an appearance at #3 in this week’s 3DS chart. Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl is still no.1. Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth sits between the two.