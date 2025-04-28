Out this week: Forza Horizon 5 (PS5), KIBORG, Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina), MotoGP 25, Towerborne, more

Last week ended up being far busier than anticipated, with Bethesda randomly dropping Oblivion: Remastered during a quiet Tuesday afternoon. On top of that, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s reviews were resoundingly positive, becoming one of the highest rated games of the year, while SNK’s FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves managed to silence the naysayers by being worth the 26 year wait. Can this week compare even slightly?

It certainly isn’t a quiet week; we’ll give it that. Following on from Indiana Jones, the Xbox loses another exclusive to PS5 – and this time it’s a big one. Forza Horizon 5 launches 29th April for £54.99, featuring PS5 Pro enhancements. Reviews went live a few days ago, resulting in a 93% Metacritic. A few outlets even awarded it top marks, such as PlayStation Lifestyle’s 10/10.

The Xbox isn’t without something new either, with Towerborne launching as a Game Preview. This action RPG is viewed from a side-on perspective and features cartoony visuals and fast-paced combat. It may have its work cut-out drawing players away from Oblivion and Expedition 33.

Another racer due this week is MotoGP 25, even hitting the humble Switch. This year’s edition is powered by UE5 and features new race-off disciplines, along with overhauled sound design that uses recordings from official bikes.

Then there’s KIBORG, a lavish looking roguelike beat’em up that sees a muscular combatant fighting off gangs of enemies while augmenting their skills. Weapons, both of the ranged and melee variety, are provided at random along with a starting ability. The recent demo suggests we’re in for something delightfully brash and brutal.

eastasiasoft are also back with Blazing Trail, a pixel art tank/military shooter viewed from an isometric angle. It reminds us of the SWIV series, if you’re old enough to remember that.

Other multiformat releases include the 17th century set narrative driven adventure Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina), magical management sim Spellcaster University, free-to-play hero shooter FragPunk, pachinko roguelike Peglin, the decision making I Am Your President (which we reviewed on Xbox a while ago) and despelote – which entails dribbling and kicking a football throughout a town to see people’s reactions.

Next week: Revenge of the Savage Planet, Spirit of the North 2, King Arthur: Legion IX, Wings of Endless, Empyreal, Spiritfall, Undivine, TIEBREAK+: Official Game of the ATP and WTA, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Submarine Survivor, Wall Town Wonders, The Midnight Walk, and Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2025 – USA.