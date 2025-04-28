Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 climbs the UK retail chart high, while FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves stumbles

WB’s Hogwarts Legacy has managed to hold onto no.1 in the UK all formats retail chart, fuelled by strong sales of the PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions.

At #2 it’s a new arrival for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which also took no.1 in the PS5 chart and #2 in the Xbox Series top ten – despite being on Game Pass. The Kepler published RPG has gained incredibly positive reviews, including top marks from dozens of sites.

The frequently discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rose to #3, Monster Hunter Wilds remained at #4, while Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – the PC’s boxed no.1 – climbed to #5.

Positions #6 and #7 are unchanged, occupied by EA Sports FC 25 and Minecraft.

PS5 pack-in Astro Bot fell from #3 to #8, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dropped from #2 to #9 during its second week on sale. Then at #10 it’s Tekken 8, up from #14.

Incidentally, Mortal Kombat 1 is at #11 – meaning we nearly had two MK titles in the top ten.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves debuts much further down the all-formats top 40, entering at #35. We can only assume pre-orders were slow, or many preferred to opt for a digital copy, this being an online-focused beat’em up. The standard retail version is the Special Editon, so in terms of content, it’s identical to the digital release.

Lastly, and for the fans of the 3DS chart, GfK managed to compile a top three this week. Metroid: Samus Returns is no.1, followed by 2012’s Tales of the Abyss and 2013’s Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. Will the 3DS chart be able to hold out until the Switch 2?