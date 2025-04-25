Battle abominations in the PS1 era inspired Labyrinth of the Demon King

We’re going back to the PS1 era with Labyrinth of the Demon King, a dungeon crawler with a purposely grimy and low poly 32-bit aesthetic. FromSoftware’s King’s Field games were the biggest influence, we feel.

Set in feudal Japan, you play as a foot soldier known as Ashigaru, whose mission is to slay the Demon King responsible for killing their Lord. This setting allows Yōkai and other mythical abominations to populate the enemy roster.

Using a first person perspective, the goal is to explore dungeons while looking for resources, battling enemies using katanas, bows and muskets, collecting talismans along with new armour, and stopping to solve puzzles placed by the Demon King himself.

Peculiar characters can be met along the way, offering assistance in return for coins. Not all are what they seem, however.

The difficulty level is said to be challenging due to the intensity of combat and the survival horror elements.

Labyrinth of the Demon King opens its doors on 13th May across all formats.