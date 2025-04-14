Out this week: Indiana Jones (PS5), LUNAR Remastered, I, Robot, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, more

A long weekend is almost upon us. Luck would have it there are several noteworthy new releases out this week, ready to be played while munching chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.

The PS5 gets a crack at the whip with the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, launching for £69.99 and running in 4K on PS5 Pro. 2024’s Xbox Series version managed to accumulate an 86% Metacritic, with a handful of outlets awarding it top marks.

Atari and Jeff Minter are also back with week with I, Robot – a reimaging of a very early 3D arcade game, now with new interlude stages and a kaleidoscopic backdrops. Hopefully it’ll build on the foundations of Minter’s Akka Arrh to give us something even more hypnotic.

Sticking with retro, there’s LUNAR Remastered Collection – a pairing of two cult classic RPGs (LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete) now with enhanced visuals, more options during auto-battles, and a combined inventory. Look out for it both digitally and at retail. That’s assuming your area still has stores stocking physical releases.

Then there’s Rusty Rabbit, NetEase’s excavational mech-based adventure with RPG elements. That’s joined by the morally dubious Drug Dealer Simulator on Xbox, cartoony racer Hot Rod Mayhem, spooky party package Polterguys: Possession Party, side scrolling brawler Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate, 40+ hour 2.5D action RPG Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, and the outdoorsy solo developed Lushfoil Photography Sim.

Lots of other indies launch this week, including the Eastern Europe set RTS Chains of Freedom, twisted parkour game show Finding Frankie, the physics-based Moving Houses, co-op roguelike Vinebound: Tangled Together, social point-and-click adventure The Safe Place, and the pastel hued contemplative puzzle Tempopo.

Next week: Days Gone Remastered, Steel Seed, Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy, Once Upon A Puppet, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, NanoApostle, Deep Deep Deep Nightmare, CyberCorp, Squarena, Hegzis, Out of Moves, Sunderfolk, Logiart Grimoire, Bartender Hustle, EcoGnomix, and FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Special Edition.