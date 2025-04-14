Discounted Bandai Namco software floods the UK retail charts

The latest retail charts are filled with re-entries of older discounted titles, suggesting last week was sluggish for physical media sales. Almost half the top 40 comprises re-entries, in fact. These are turbulent times.

Hogwarts Legacy has returned to the top spot, seemingly due to the Switch version being discounted somewhere, as the wand flicking adventure is also no.1 in the Switch top twenty.

The all formats top 40 is also peppered with Bandai Namco discounted software, with the publisher recently temporarily cutting the price of a bunch of retail titles. Tekken 8 benefited the most, returning to #3. Elden Ring retook #8, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition returned at #10, Tales of Graces f Remastered and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree made #27 and #28, while Unknown 9: Awakening finally made a chart appearance at #33.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition climbed from #21 to #7, also published by Bandai Namco, while The Witcher III: GOTY Edition surged to #17 and claimed no.1 in the Xbox Series chart – dethroning Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

There was a new arrival within the top 40 too, in the form of Poppy Playtime Triple Pack at #35.

Filling in the blanks in the all formats top ten, PS5 pack in Astro Bot held onto #2, Monster Hunter Wilds fell to #4, Assassin’s Creed Shadows slid to #5, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate returned at #6, and after enjoying a slight resurgence Minecraft dropped to #9.

Making way for Bandai Namco’s discounted titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, EA Sports FC 25, Split Fiction, Atomfall, and Super Mario Party Jamboree all exited the top ten. Chances are the majority will return next week.

In the single format charts, Tekken 8 took the top spot on PC, Astro Bot remained no.1 on PS5, Hogwarts Legacy returned to no.1 on PS4, while The Callisto Protocol is the Xbox One’s no.1.

Even the long suffering 3DS chart saw some fresh faces this week. Hey! Pikmin is no.1, followed by Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Luigi’s Mansion. Makes a change from seeing the chart populated by unsold NiS America RPGs.