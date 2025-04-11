Farming Simulator 16-bit Edition announced for Mega Drive/Genesis

Well, pickle our plums. GIANTS’ all-conquering Farming Simulator is about to gain a Mega Drive/Genesis release on a physical cartridge. This isn’t an entirely new game – it was first seen in Farming Simulator 25’s collector’s edition, which was only for PC.

This marks the first time the 16-bit version has gained a physical release on a cartridge.

Strictly Limited are behind this endeavour, with a couple of options planned. The Limited Edition will launch in May on a green cart for €49.99, limited to 1,000 units. The Deluxe Edition meanwhile is due in July for €69.99 and comes with a standee, music CD and a manual.

A standard edition on a regular black cart will be available on Amazon globally and VideoGamesPlus in the US.

The game itself is viewed from an isometric perspective and has many features from its bigger counterparts. Screenshots of the main menu screen suggest it’ll be possible to save progress.

Incidentally, Farming Simulator 19 also included a C64 version, which has since found its way to Evercade. Perhaps this year’s release will include a Game Boy version.