Out this week: Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Autopsy Simulator, My Little Universe, South of Midnight, more

When a press release from Team17 popped into our inbox informing that this week’s Autopsy Simulator was medically accurate, we assumed this was a joke, imagining something like the board game Operation. Then we scrolled down and saw the realistically detailed screenshots, including bodies on morgue tables and images of vital organs. Morbid? Perhaps, but there are themes of horror present too, in addition to a narrative tying everything together.
On the lighter side of things, there’s a remaster of Croc: The Legend of Gobbos on the horizon, due out 2nd April. This sees the PS1/Saturn 3D platformer – originally pitched to Nintendo as a Yoshi game – gain a HD makeover along with a digital gallery.
The latest title to gain an early access edition is the Xbox’s South of Midnight – the deep south fantasy action RPG from We Happy Few creators Compulsion Games. Think along the lines of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, only with less princesses. Definitely frogs though. The premium edition grants five-day early access along with a digital artbook and the soundtrack.
We can also expect the arcade style Sociable Soccer 25, PSVR2 time travel adventure Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, first-person psychological horror The Renovator: Origins, open world RPG Vagrus – The Riven Realms – which has very positive reviews on Steam – and the exceedingly colourful mini world maker My Little Universe.
Sometimes You has not one, not two, but three games due this week. Sol Dorado Heist is a visual novel entailing a robbery at the titular casino, featuring four possible endings. Caligo, meanwhile, is a short (40 min) walking simulator with themes of life and death. This too has multiple endings. Then there’s Is This Game Trying to Kill Me? – which involves playing a retro video game inside a cabin, where the actions within the game solve puzzles within the real world. It appears to have gone down reasonably well on PC.
Lastly, the Switch and PS5 gain retail releases of Digital Eclipse’s The Making of Karateka, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, and Tetris Forever – each part of the Gold Master Series. All three are due out today (Monday) for some reason. Not that we’re complaining.
- Sociable Soccer 25
Next week: South of Midnight, Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, Promise Mascot Agency, The Black Within, Mortisomem, Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy, IXION, Commandos: Origins Blue Prince, HordeCore Console Edition, Secrets In Green, Detective From The Crypt, Little Droid, Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue, Detective – The Test, Battlefield Waltz, Pocket Bravery, Star Overdrive, and Snow Bros Special 2.