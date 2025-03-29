Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy gets an UE5 glow-up in April

1999 adventure Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy, originally released on PC and PS1, is about to receive an Unreal Engine 5 powered remake.

Although often compared to Myst, it laid the groundwork for the Syberia series. It was also a surprise hit in parts of Europe, eventually crossing the 1m sales mark.

Set in a forgotten Latin American country, you play as a journalist looking to find the last egg belonging to a mythical bird species.

Unsurprisingly, given the engine choice, it’s making the jump to 3D – which means more detailed environments and new lightning effects. The UI is also being reworked to make progression smoother, and some of the puzzle-solving elements are being ironed out.

We’re looking at a 24th April release date for this one, due on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. If you enjoyed 2021’s Myst remake this should likely appeal too.

Here’s the latest trailer, focusing on the visual upgrade: