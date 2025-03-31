The UK top ten sees three new arrivals, including Atomfall at #2

Rebellion’s countryside ramble Atomfall doesn’t appear to be ‘bombing’ at retail, arriving at #2 in the UK physical top 40 chart. Assassin’s Creed Shadows remains no.1 for a second week.

Atomfall is just one of three new arrivals within the top ten. Cel-shaded action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan – also published by Fireshine – debuted at #6, while the Sublink published Hello Kitty Island Adventure took #10. It might be the highest charting Hello Kitty game to date – we certainly don’t recall seeing any prior penetrating the UK top ten.

The rest of the top ten remains unchanged this week, with the PS5 pack-in Astro Bot at #3, EA Sports FC 25 and Split Fiction holding onto #4 and #5, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at #7, #8, and #9.

In the single format charts, Atomfall turns up in the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series top tens – despite being available on Game Pass. The First Berserker: Khazan took #5 on PS5 and #6 on Xbox Series, while Hello Kitty Island Adventure debuted at #4 in the Switch chart – with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no.1.

And yes, there is a 3DS chart this week. What a trooper! Launch title Rayman 3D is no.1, followed by Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Y, Persona Q, and finally Pokémon X at #5.