Ziggurat announces the C64 collection Cosmi: Forbidden Forests

A new Commodore 64 collection is on the horizon, featuring ten titles from publisher Cosmi.

This isn’t a simple case of a bunch of re-releases and a new menu screen. Ziggurat are including a remake of Forbidden Forest that features artwork intended to resemble a medieval 14th-century tapestry. Additionally, Marvel and DC comics veterans are remastering the original box art and penning two digital comics based on Forbidden Forest and Caverns of Khafka.

Save states, a rewind tool, and a gallery of manuals and adverts will also feature.

Here’s the full game list: Forbidden Forest, Beyond the Forbidden Forest, Aztec Challenge, Caverns of Khafka, Seal, Delta Man, Chomp!, Chernobyl: Nuclear Power Plant Simulation, Spite & Malice, and Navcom 6: The Persian Gulf Defense.

Cosmi: Forbidden Forests is set to launch at the end of May on PS5, Switch and PC.