Scrolling pixel art brawler MARVEL Cosmic Invasion announced

DotEmu and Tribute, the dynamic duo behind the excellent Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, are working on MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – as announced during today’s Nintendo Direct.

This scrolling pixel art brawler pits Wolverine, Spider-Man, Nova, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and more against Super Villain Annihilus. A tagteam ‘Cosmic Swap’ fighting system will feature, along with four player co-op both locally and online. Artwork draws from classic costume design, while battlegrounds include New York City and the Negative Zone.

A rough ‘winter 2025’ release date has been given.

Although announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, it appears to be due on all formats.