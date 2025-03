GRADIUS ORIGINS will feature 17 versions of six classic shooters, plus new entry Salamander III

Konami’s next retro collection will be GRADIUS ORIGINS, featuring six different arcade shooters.

Regional iterations for each are being included, bringing the game count to 17. This includes the never re-released GRADIUS III AM Show, and an all new entry in the form of Salamander III – which features traditional pixel art.

In typical retro re-release fashion, the package will include a rewind tool, save states, a gallery, an invincible mode, and the ability to reduce the size of the hit box.

Here’s the game list: [Updated for clarity]

GRADIUS GRADIUS JP ver GRADIUS Bubble System ver NEMESIS NA ver NEMESIS EU ver NEMESIS NA Proto ver



GRADIUS II GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Early ver GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Mid ver GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Late ver VULCAN VENTURE NA ver



GRADIUS III GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP Old ver GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP New ver GRADIUS III ASIAN ver GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP AM Show ver

SALAMANDER SALAMANDER JP ver LIFE FORCE NA ver



LIFE FORCE LIFE FORCE JP ver



SALAMANDER2 SALAMANDER 2 JP ver



SALAMANDER III SALAMANDER III



An August 7th release date has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Switch. Digital pre-orders go live today.