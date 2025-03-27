Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, GladMort, Breakout Beyond, Cookie Cutter, and Shadow of the Orient hit the Switch

The Switch eShop takes us back to the ‘80s and ‘90s this week, with a vast array of retro re-releases, retro remakes, and retro inspired gems. There’s even something special on the agenda never originally released outside of Japan.

From Atari comes Breakout Beyond, developed by Choice Provisions. This brick breaking neon lightshow was once feared lost, originally planned for the failed Intellivision Amico. Steam user review are positive so far. However, Xbox Era warned of poor controls. It might be an idea to wait for reviews of the Switch version to drop.

Bubble Ghost Remake is another incoming revival, based on an early Game Boy title which saw the titular ghost blowing a bubble through hazard-filled environments. It seems the story elements have been greatly expanded upon, in addition to a complete graphical overhaul.

“Coupled with it’s interesting and mysterious story, the game’s alternate modes for speedrunners and a recreation of the original as well as It’s newer cute cartoony esque visuals of the game’s world and it’s characters such as Heinrich and the animals he has to face, will help keep players invested in playing through the game,” said Noisy Pixel.

1995’s run ‘n gun shooter Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind] meanwhile was never originally released outside of Japan – where it became one of the region’s rarest Super Famicom titles. Curiously, it was developed in Europe and had quite a heritage, coded by Turrican creator Manfred Trenz. Their goal was to make something that pushed the SNES to its limits, resulting in a graphical showcase. This re-release includes the Japanese and the cancelled US version, along with a music player and box art/manual scans.

Nightdive’s I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream is the week’s second retro re-release. It’s a point ‘n clicker based on the post-apocalyptic short story by writer Harlan Ellison, originally released on PC in 1995. Here, it’s your job to outwit a master computer via psychological warfare. The original was praised, attracting a cult following.

We aren’t out the retro woods yet as there’s also the Ghouls ‘n Ghosts inspired platformer GladMort – created with a NeoGeo release in mind – the 16-bit style co-op battler Kemono Heroes, and the explorative side-scrolling adventure Shadow of the Orient – which we reviewed yesterday, finding much to enjoy, including the fisticuff combat.

Then there’s Inti Creates’ Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, a demonic 2D Metroidvania, in which the two female leads can be switched between at any time – with one using guns, and the other a whip.

Metroidvania fans may also want to check out the vibrant and violent Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition, which adds a map, new voice acting, and more moves for the chainsaw-wielding android protagonist. We reviewed the vanilla Xbox version in 2023. “It doesn’t crumble much under scrutiny, making it an easy recommendation to anyone hankering for something more risqué and raucous than the competition,” we said.

On the more modern side of things, although not entirely so, we can also expect the jazzy adventure Blue Wednesday, the cartoon character filled puzzler PICROSS S Doraemon, the sketchbook style mystery Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries, and a new Care Bears tie-in – which appears to be a mini-game collection with party elements.

New Switch eShop releases

Bubble Ghost Remake – £19.99

The old castle of the renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, in northern England, Heinrich’s spirit returns as a small ghost.

Alongside a mysterious bubble that he can move with gentle blows, he must face his own out-of-control inventions and fierce wild animals.

Guiding the bubble to freedom is his only goal.

GladMort – £13.49

In a faraway kingdom in a land of legend, a mysterious plague of unknown origin has rapidly infected the population. Dubbed the “Red Plague”, the evil nature of the phenomenon is unmistakable: the dead begin to rise from their graves, and demonic incarnations begin to appear. Within months, the dead form an evil army commanded by the Lords of Darkness. Villages and towns begin to be ravaged, the demonic legions growing with each victory.

Breakout Beyond – £13.49

In this neon-drenched take on the classic, you’ll need to literally break through each puzzle by clearing bricks to breach the final goal. Longer play will rack up a combo and increase the intensity of the effects creating a spectacular light show as a reward for the most skilled players.

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic – £23.99

Dive into a world of fun and adventure with the Care Bears in “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic” Play as Cheer Bear as and his friends in a variety of arcade games!

Go on a Journey: Explore over 200 levels across a dozen unique minigames in the whimsical universe of Care Bears! Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles and reach the end of the magical road for a lovely surprise.

Blue Wednesday – £13.49

An interactive game where the player can move through the city and chat with various NPCs, play the piano, and interact with lots of other items through the main character, Morris. The main parts of the game are mini games and adventures, and learning more about Morris’s story through vivid cutscenes that pop up at key moments in the game. There are more than 20 mini games that help the player get immersed in the game and help them follow the main character’s narrative. The game also offers collectible items and NPCs’ stories that enrich the gaming experience.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark – £19.99

A world of endless demonic civil war – the Demon Realm. The strongest among the demons known as “Demon Lords” battle day-and-night for control over the realm.

Kirika and Masha, maids who serve the Demon Lord Maxim, return to their castle to find it destroyed by a rival lord, Lyzenorg. As the only surviving vassals, Kirika and Masha must adventure together with their master Maxim, reduced to a shell of his former self, in order to restore him to glory.

Their story of revenge and revival begins here!

Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind] – £8.99

Developed by Manfred Trenz (creator of the Turrican series) and published by German software powerhouse Rainbow Arts®, this game was originally released in 1995. Originally slated to come to the West as Targa, the game ultimately ended up as a Japan-only title, with only 10,000 copies printed, making it one of the most sought-after collectibles in retro gaming.

You are the Rendering Ranger known as Double R, a special forces soldier who must defend the Earth from a devastating alien invasion. Through nine levels of action platforming as well as blisteringly fast horizontal shooter stages, Rendering Ranger: R2 is one of the greatest technological showcases ever seen in the 16-bit era!

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition – £16.19

Cookie Cutter for Nintendo Switch™ is the definitive edition of the acclaimed techno-pop-punk post-kawaii Metroidvania. Not only does it run at a blazing fast 60 frames per second, but it features all-new fight maneuvers, additional map features, a never-before-heard fully voiced dialogue system, brand new cinematics, improved gameplay balance, and much

Kemono Heroes – £12.95

Kemono Heroes combines elements of run and gun, fast arcade action with dashes and slashes, with cool and fluffy characters. It can be experienced alone, choosing between 3 difficulties to enjoy a real challenge. Up to 4 friends can also join forces in cooperative mode, fighting and helping each other to overcome any obstacles in their way.

Shadow of the orient – £8.99

After 200 years, the dark shadow has returned wreaking havoc across the orient. Only Xiaolang, a brave warrior who possesses the elemental power of fire, has the strength to take on the shadow clan, rescue the children of the orient and restore peace to the people of the east. But, the dark shadow is stronger than ever and Xiaolang has not had to fight for two centuries. Is he up to the task? Are you?

Embark upon a perilous quest full of dangerous enemies, deadly traps and hidden secrets to hunt down the shadow and restore peace to the people of the orient in Shadow of the Orient.

Twilight Monk – £16.75

Embark on a journey through a vast land, discovering complex dungeons full of enemies to fight and skills to acquire.

Even those inexperienced with action games can enjoy the exhilerating battles and deep exploration!

Kara Fantasy – £5.99

Embark on a journey, where every corner hides dangers, and every shadow can come to life. Your road will be littered with challenges: from battles with insidious monsters to solving ancient riddles that guard the secrets of passing to the next gate.

Debug Girl – £9.29

Debug Girl is a new and exciting combination of retro pixel art action, visual novel, and debugging. You, the player, have just bumped into your old classmate, Kurumi Sakura, at a game shop, and the two of you hit it off. You set your minds to spending your summer break creating a game together. With her in charge of debugging, the two of you aim to create the best game, all while dealing with the many bugs and glitches you so carelessly create. Can you finish the game in time, and more importantly, what will become of your relationship with one another…?

PICROSS S Doraemon & F Characters edition – £9.89

Picross™ S Teams Up with Fujiko·F·Fujio’s Beloved Works!

The Picross S series for Nintendo Switch™ welcomes characters from the world of Fujiko·F·Fujio!

From universally adored classics like Doraemon and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia to the more mature SF Short Stories, this collaboration features an incredible lineup of 28 works in total.

Solve Picross puzzles to bring iconic characters and memorable scenes to life as charming pixel art.

Destind: Mr. Almost Right – £29.99

Who could be the man of your destiny?

Includes Main Stories from the app Love 365: Find Your Story up until “Season 3”

Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition – £10.99

Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition is a relaxing 3D game about finding the differences between two handcrafted dioramas. If you are looking for a game that allows you to just sit back and play Tiny Lands is for you!

Two-Sided Runner – £7.19

A side-scrolling runner action game!

Dodge obstacles with jumps and color changes as you navigate enemy-filled stages packed with exciting mechanics.

Aim for the highest score as you soar through dynamic levels!

Kumakichi&Nyanzou Birth ☆ Destruction God DX – £31.29

Nyanzou never cleans up after playtime.

When Kumakichi tells him to, Nyanzou heads outside to play without cleaning anything up.

Filled with rage, Kumakichi decides in his heart to destroy everything.

Destroy, destroy, and destroy them all.

Kumakichi’s destruction action game is here and now available on Nintendo Switch™ in full DX glory!

Star Leaping Story – £13.49

Unique Dash System: No jumping mechanics—instead, experience a unique dash system that makes gameplay more fun and challenging.

No Penalty System: Mistakes don’t matter! Retry as many times as you like without interruption, keeping the game’s rhythm smooth and engaging.

Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries – £14.99

At the start of the Jazz Age in Paris in 1921, young French artist Jennifer Chevalier becomes embroiled in death, espionage and revolution which takes her across France, England and Ireland with the ghost of Oscar Wilde. A Point & Click 2D adventure with a unique comic book inventory design.

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games – £12.99

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games is a family friendly party game that gives unique freedom of movement by allowing you to run on walls and ceilings, orbit around planets, or fall across entire levels by manoeuvring through gravity fields.

Each of our 12 Gravity Games feature their own unique bite-sized challenge where up to 4 players compete. Eject your friends into space, score a goal with an entire moon, leap across planets to escape a black hole, capture and hold zodiacal constellations and much more!

Fight Legends: Mortal Fighting – £11.69

Shatter your chains, fight, and seek revenge against those who kept you enslaved for years. Knight, Warrior or Assassin, choose your class wisely and face hundreds of enemies in this fabulous medieval combat game.

Fight in exciting medieval battles with different classes. Face a multitude of enemies and get the best weapons and armor to equip yourself. Upgrade your equipment and skills to perform special attacks and beat all the enemies in the campaign. Will you manage to defeat them all?

Cozy Land – £6.29

Have you ever tried to make your own city? in Cozy Land, doing so is a piece of cake! This sandbox game lets you choose from 9 different base templates on which you can create a cafe corner, a theatre heaven, an incredible amusement park, and many more!

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream – £7.99

The adventure plunges you into the tortured and hidden past of the five humans. Delve into their darkest fears. Outwit the Master Computer AM in a game of psychological warfare. Disturbing, compelling. An adventure you won’t easily forget!

