The UK retail chart sees four new entries, including Split Fiction at no.1

The EA published co-op adventure Split Fiction is off to an impressive start, with 1m copies sold within 48 hours of going on sale. It has also ‘done the business’ in the UK all formats retail chart, shooting straight to no.1 despite strong competition from Monster Hunter Wilds.

Three other new games can be found within the all formats top ten this week.

Expansion pack The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies, also published by EA, entered at #3 while taking #2 in the PC boxed (physical) chart, unable to dethrone Monster Hunter Wilds there.

Konami’s RPG collection Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars debuted at #4 in both the all formats top 40 and in the Switch chart. It also made #3 in the PS5 top ten, and #6 in the Xbox Series chart. This would suggest a decent launch.

SEGA’s comical management sim Two Point Museum meanwhile turned up at #9 in the all formats chart, #6 in the PS5 top ten, #8 in the PC chart, and #3 in the Xbox Series chart. Not bad going at all.

Capcom’s fast selling Monster Hunter Wilds – last week’s chart topper – fell to #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5, Minecraft held onto #6, PGA Tour 2K25 fell from #3 to #7, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remains at #8, and then at #10 it’s the popular Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The bottom end of the top 40 saw several Switch titles re-enter, including Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu at #37, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at #39, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at #40. Sixteen games in the top 40 can be accredited to Nintendo this week.

For those curious, the current 3DS chart is a top four – including a no.1 in the form of 2016’s Hello Kitty’s Magic Apron, published by Bergsala-Lightweight. Who? Pokemon Y, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, and Fire Emblem Warriors fill the remaining three places.