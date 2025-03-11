Beyond the Ice Palace II review

Elite provided C64, ZX Spectrum and Amstrad owners with a decent alternative to Ghouls ‘n Ghosts with their 1988 hit Beyond the Ice Palace. As soon as the ‘90s rolled around though, it was quickly forgotten, overshadowed by bigger and better games with flashier visuals. Even nowadays, with retro game chatter a hot topic, it isn’t something commonly mentioned when discussing software that defined those three aforementioned systems. Beyond the Ice Palace II presents us with a sequel after a thirty-five year hiatus, and unlike some franchises we’ve seen make a comeback recently, it seems this was one worth dredging up from the past. More welcome than Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties, Glover, and Barkley Shut Up and Jam, at any rate.

The premise helps tie new to old. After defeating a zealous ice witch, the regal hero of the original game was heralded as a champion by the gods, with an arrow fired from the sky yearly to declare their worthiness of protector of the realm. One year, however, the arrow was intercepted and poisoned, putting our blonde-haired hero into a semi-human state – neither alive nor dead. Bound by chains underneath the cemetery, they awaken to reclaim their royal throne, using said chains to tear enemies to shreds and swing through the air. Those who remember the king’s glory days can still be found across the world, albeit reduced to shadows of their former selves due to the oppressive demonic forces now controlling the land.

Essentially, Beyond the Ice Palace II is a linear side-scrolling platformer with a light sprinkling of modern touches, such as a double-jump unlocking a couple of hours in, stats that can be upgraded incrementally, and shops selling items that boost attack power and defence. Upon death you’re cast back to the last save point – taking the form of a stoney throne, which also acts as a warp point, allowing you to revisit past locations. As tempting as it is to describe this as a Metroidvania, it really isn’t – stages merely scroll from left to right, each with a sub-boss part way through, and a final boss. Don’t expect to become lost within maze-like environs.

You can however expect a sizeable challenge, with each and every enemy able to make a dent in your health bar if you aren’t careful, along with bosses that have attack patterns to learn.

The controls are the main point of contention, specifically the lack of fluidity and intuitiveness. The former king strolls at a leisurely pace, jumping feels floaty, ledge grabbing can be vexing – often resulting in taking a hit or two – and precision is needed when swinging through the air, especially for diagonal movement. As for attacking, moves are spread across a few different inputs – using the chains like a whip, spinning chains to block projectiles, performing a ground pound finisher, and holding the attack button to latch onto enemies to remove their shields. Adding some variety and tact, it’s also possible to slide along the floor, counter with a stamina draining slow-mo dash, and perform an aerial kick. Counters aren’t automatic, and consequently feel clunky, as you’re still required to turn and backstab.

After playing a bunch of Metroidvanias with fast and nimble lead characters, movement in Beyond the Ice Palace II feels very heavy and stilted. It’s not so much about swinging through the air with style and grace, but rather using calculated movements, precision, and a little bit of luck. In keeping with the ‘old skool’ theme, enemies can also knock our hero off platforms, and upon entering a shop or other interior location foes will respawn. The result of this is that the level of difficulty often feels unfair, even if there are a reasonable number of health pick-ups.

The opening gothic cemetery location does at least allow time to acquaint with the controls, while establishing a foreboding atmosphere. While not the finest around, suffering from the occasional sparse looking backdrop, the pixel art is mostly tidy and well-drawn, evocative of Capcom and Konami during the 16-bit era. One area in particular will please fans of Castlevania IV. It sounds the part too, thanks to the pipe-organ led soundtrack. Dialogue however is remarkably basic, with examples including a gatekeeping skeleton who promptly informs there’s “nothing to see here” and to “keep walking.” The sense of dread helps to forgive most of the shortcomings, as it definitely feels as if you’re embarking on a perilous journey, especially when each boss is more challenging than the last.

Despite feeling unfairly difficult, this is still something that can be chipped away at, memorising enemy locations, using the damage boosting rage ability proficiently, and backtracking to accumulate enough gold for a new item. Crystal shards can also be found within the environments, such as in secret concealed rooms, which can be taken to a forge and used for upgrades, gradually increasing stamina, vitality, strength, and the amount of health given by pick-ups. If you find yourself stuck – which is likely, as long spell between save points are common – chances are you may be able to backtrack and find more shards, or the nearest shop will have an item that may help.

Beyond the Ice Palace II is a game that’s constantly at odds with itself, stuck in the past due to ties with the 1988 original while also trying to cater towards a more concerning modern audience. Not quite an arcade game, not quite an Metroidvania – it’s an odd halfway home between the two. It would have greatly benefitted from more time in the design stage, especially when it came to ensuring the protagonist is pleasurable to control. Boss designs are inconsistent too, with the colossal beasts featuring in the opening hours making way for smaller, less impressive, evil entities. A sub-boss is also reused during the game’s first half, with no noticeable changes to their attack patterns.

Whereas the original Beyond the Ice Palace was forgotten by the early ‘90s, this sequel will likely be forgotten before this year is out. Challenge awaits the brave and curious. Just be warned, sire, that the odds are often stacked against your favour.

Storybird Studio’s Beyond the Ice Palace II is out 11th March on all formats. Published by PQube and PixelHeart.