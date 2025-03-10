Out this week: WWE 2K25, Dungeons Of Hinterberg, Beyond the Ice Palace 2, Mullet Madjack, New Evercade Carts, more

The WWE 2K series seems to be back on track, with this year’s edition garnering a positive reception. At the time of typing, WWE 2K25’s Metacritic sits at a respectable 85%. New feature The Island – a location filled with events and quests – is apparently a bit of a ‘pay to win’ experience, but most critics were enamoured with the impressive 300+ wrestler roster and other refinements.

The PS5 also gains Curve Digital’s Dungeons Of Hinterberg this week, seven months after its Xbox debut. This action RPG, set in the Austrian Alps, features dungeon crawling, social elements, and a vibrant cartoony aesthetic. The Xbox/PC version was well received, with the majority of reviews clocking in at 8/10.

Also hitting PS5 is Police Shootout, which we found mildly entertaining. Here, you’re tasked with attending callouts, speaking to witnesses to unravel what’s going down, and dealing with hostiles using a turn-based system. Not the most complex of games, but everything works quite well, and it doesn’t outstay its welcome either.

Sticky Business meanwhile makes the jump from Switch to Xbox, involving running a design company, creating decals to suit customer’s needs and packing orders. Then there’s the promising Mullet Madjack, a fast-paced retro-FPS with style to spare and ‘90s style bloodshed. The PC version managed to amass some incredibly positive reviews last year.

Another belated conversion is Frozen Way’s Chornobyl Liquidators, due on PS5/Xbox Series this week. As the name suggests, you’re a firefighter/liquidator tasked with cleaning up radiation around the Chernobyl Power Plant and across the city of Pripyat. Viewed from a first-person perspective, it features moral choices that impact the story.

Then there’s Beyond the Ice Palace 2, a long-time coming sequel to a C64/ZX Spectrum action platformer compared at the time to Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. This multiformat side-scroller plays more like Castlevania IV, while featuring light Metroidvania elements. You play as a fallen champion out to reclaim their throne, armed with the chains they were incarcerated with.

Other new releases include the chain reaction generating arcade game 3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot, dark truth twisting narrative adventure Centum, cosy tea shop tale Wanderstop – from the creators of The Stanley Parable – enhanced dungeon crawling compendium FATE: Reawakened, and the roguelike mech hack ‘n slash Metal Bringer.

The Evercade finally sees some action too, with two new carts. Indie Heroes Collection 4 includes 11 games, such as the very good Murtop and Flea 2, while Broken Sword Collection brings together the PS1 versions of the cult mystery-filled point ‘n click adventures. Hopefully there will be enough stock to go around – we struggled to source a copy of November’s Data East Collection 2.

Next week: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, MLB The Show 25, Xenoblade Chronicles X, S. Prysm Destroyer, Just Crow Things, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Pets Hotel, Electrician Simulator VR, and (breathe in) Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Ultimate Edition (breathe out.)