Stunt Flyer review

Think for a moment about the incredible amount of Wii exclusives trapped on the console, consequently ripe for a Switch HD remaster. Zack & Wiki, Wario Land: Shake It, Sin & Punishment: Star Successor, Pandora’s Tower, Metroid: Other M and so many more. Yet somehow 2011’s Stunt Flyer – a budget game often found packaged with a plastic flight stick accessory – has managed to defy the odds and gain a full-on Switch remaster. It’s a game few will have heard of, and even fewer will have likely played, with its legacy extending to only a handful of YouTube videos and customary profile pages on the likes of Game FAQs.

Obviously, there’s a rational explanation behind this re-release. Developer Torus is still around, and as this wasn’t one of their licensed endeavours, it’s safe to assume that they held onto both the game’s rights and the source code. Whether they felt it deserved to reach a bigger audience or are simply giving it a re-release (via Ultimate Games) to plug a gap in their work schedule and to make a buck on the side is a mystery. Perhaps it’s down to a bit of both.

The good news is that it isn’t immediately apparent that this is a Wii castoff. The visuals have been significantly spruced up, with the planes and other airborne contraptions – which include a rocket and gyrocopter – coated in shiny exteriors that catch the sun, while grass textures are appropriately fuzzy, and the skyboxes are alluring – especially the second island set during dusk.

While it does have a cast of unlockable characters, they’re a little non-descript, resembling off-brand LEGO mini figures. More positively, the controls have been improved, making it easy to barrel roll, turn and dive. There’s still some tact to it too, with the necessity to speed up during races and slow down when taking photos or capturing footage. And of course, entering a tunnel at full speed is asking for trouble.

Your goal here is to complete 40 missions spread across three gradually unlocking islands. Missions can be accessed at any time from a list on the main menu, or (and more pleasurably) it’s possible to fly around freely and choose them in any order, with those yet to be completed indicated by a glowing beacon. It features races against drones and other aircraft, target shootouts, photography requests, missions to water crops, and a handful of other types. All the while there are bonuses to look out for, taking the form of supersized presents, and 100 rings to fly through per island. Any XP earned by performing stunts or by flying dangerously goes towards unlocking new plane skins and characters.

Being a casual experience aimed at a younger audience, the difficulty here is considerably lax. Not only is the plane effortless to control, but there’s also generous auto-aiming when shooting targets. More significantly, there are no set times to beat. Complete a mission, and your best time is simply saved – deciding if there’s room for improvement is entirely your call. Annoyingly, missiles and water balloons are limited, and as there’s no counter on screen, often fire numerous blanks before realising. Having to find an airship or water source to supply can impact best times severely and may even be the reason why there are no set times.

The Switch eShop is a bit of a crap shoot when it comes to digital only games aimed at the younger crowd, but this at least feels like a comprehensive package made with a degree of care. It’s easy to pick up thanks to the straightforward controls, the visual enhancements are noticeable, it offers a new co-op mode, and should provide a few hours of entertainment for those aiming to complete every mission. Not essential by any means, but for a long car ride or a train journey it’ll more than suffice.

Stunt Flyer is out now on Switch and coming soon to PlayStation and Xbox formats. Published by Ultimate Games. Originally developed by Torus.