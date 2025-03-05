Suikoden I&II HD Remaster, Everhood 2, Sugardew Island, MainFrames, Sorry We’re Closed, and ChokoNana hit the Switch

The humble Switch misses out on the well-received duo of Two Point Museum and Split Fiction this week, despite previous entries being available on Nintendo’s platform. Considering both leave last-gen behind, with Split Fiction powered by UE5, it seems reasonable to suggest both will land of Switch 2 shortly after launch.

There are plenty of new releases imminent on Switch to compensate. Following on from last week’s double-whammy of Ninja Five-O and Yu-Gi-Oh Collection, Konami are readying Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, which brings back to cult PS1 RPGs with auto-saving, updated effects, faster battles and more. You’re looking at a good 60+ hours to beat these two.

Then there’s Sorry We’re Closed, a PS2 era style survival horror with fixed camera angles. The shooting mechanics are far more modern, using a first-person view. Here, you play as convenience store worker Michelle, who gains the ability to peer into a demonic realm.

Friday sees the release of Sugardew Island, a cozy farm shop sim intended to be played in short doses and aimed at a younger audience. Gameloft’s detective adventure Carmen Sandiego also appears to be for the younger crowd, featuring mini-games and a slew of spy tech. Lock picking, safe cracking, system hacking and more spy tropes feature.

We can also expect the abstract adventure sequel Everhood 2 – with more music based battles to beat – the quirky PC operating system set platformer MainFrames, randomly generated action RPG shooter Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power, and Kemco’s turn-based RPG Alter Age – in which the hero can become older and younger.

The twee ChokoNana meanwhile is a 3D RPG where everything is offered in bite-sized chunks, featuring a quest to coexist with a detested cat tribe. To quote: “You can enjoy a little map, a little discovery, a little story, etc. in a little time.”

A handful of visual novels are also on the agenda, including Aksys Games’ Despera Drops, JanduSoft’s telenovela-themed Destino Indomable, and re-releases of the PS2/PSP era cult classics Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity and Never 7 – The End of Infinity.

Other new releases include the inexpensive twin-stick shooter ABYSS SEEKER, an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1984 Micro Cabin RPG The Legend of Heroes, eastasiasoft’s isometric puzzler O.W.L Projekt 2, the fourth-wall breaking action platformer Morkull Ragast’s Rage, online/local co-op hack ‘n slash Go Fight Fantastic, and the 2D adventure Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists – which boasts tidy pixel art, resembling a beefier NES title.

New Switch eShop releases

Sorry We’re Closed – £24.50

Sorry We’re Closed is a fusion of nostalgic survival horror with a new perspective on combat, combining atmospheric environments with fixed-camera angles and the thrill of arcade-style first person shooting. Collect items and manage resources to help Michelle survive. Optional tank controls are available for those who enjoy the classic survival horror experience.

Michelle’s time is split between the perilous demon world and mingling with the locals on her residential street. Everyone’s battling their own inner demons and through Michelle you can help guide them. Multiple endings are available through RPG-style dialogue interactions with the extravagant cast.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – £44.99

The legendary Konami JRPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II have now been remastered in HD!

Everhood 2 – £17.99

Discover the color of your soul and what lies beyond the river of death in a strange land. Accompany a mysterious celestial Raven who has deemed you worthy of slaying the Mind Dragon.

Carmen Sandiego – £26.99

The scarlet super-thief, Carmen Sandiego, is back! Don Carmen’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilize high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capture VILE. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test, whether it’s in the narrative-driven main campaign or the classic mode “The ACME Files.”

Sugardew Island – £15.29

Take care of your animals and your farm, sell your goods to the cute Forest Folk, upgrade your farm, and fulfill small orders from the Harmony Tree to fill the tiny island with life again. If you wish, you can go on dates with friendly locals, each with their own unique personality and backstory!

We keep it accessible so that even parents can let their kids explore the island worry-free. There’s no rush, no stress—just a peaceful environment filled with charming animals, farm life, and a beautiful island to discover.

Despera Drops – £44.99

On the run!

Mika Amamine, visits Rome to celebrate the end of exams only for her trip to turn upside down when she witnesses a murder and is arrested as a suspect. During transport, the police van overturns in an accident, freeing her and six other criminals, becoming fugitives.

Mysterious attackers appear, targeting her unique ability, and begin to pursue the group. Will the team unravel the clues and reclaim their normal lives?

Destino Indomable – £10.00

Lights, camera, action! In Destino Indomable, you’re the rising star cast as the lead in a telenovela! Dive into a wild visual novel inspired by the most dramatic Latin soap operas, complete with humor, drama, romance, and more! Customize your character and play through 5 thrilling episodes where your choices impact the story, your relationships, and the show’s ratings. Discover gossip, unravel mysteries, and captivate the audience with an unforgettable performance!

Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power – £12.59

As you hold the mythical Gauntlet of Power you gain the ability to mount weapons in eight directions to protect and mow down the many dangers lurking in the dungeons. Max up your weapons, mount modifiers, combine weapons to create new weapons, or create weapon-unions for even more exotic powers as you explore the weapon tree!

ABYSS SEEKERーーWhat Do You See Deep in The Abyss – £1.79

ABYSS SEEKER is a twin-stick survivor shooter where you freely control your character with two sticks. Survive against hordes of enemies within the time limit, defeat the boss appearing in the final wave, and advance to the next dungeon.

The shots fired by the player character can be customized by combining items that appear upon leveling up, transforming their properties. Create your own unique shots and defeat the relentless forces of darkness to survive!

EGGCONSOLE The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801 – £5.39

A command-based adventure game inspired by Norse mythology, released by Micro Cabin in 1984 in Japan. The game gained attention at the time for its beautiful digitized images, pseudo-animation effects achieved by sliding graphics, and its uniquely thought-provoking narration.

Linda, a young girl offered as a sacrifice to appease the dragon’s wrath. Hearing the desperate plea of her sister, you set out on a journey to the sacrificial altar in the distant north.

Battle monsters in the Forest of Confusion, encounter fairies, and push through the maze-like woods. Find the sacred sword hidden in the Three-pronged Cave.

Then, defeat the dragon and rescue Linda, the girl chosen as the sacrifice.

Sanguis Luna – £10.99

Wake up in the darkness of a cold, unfamiliar cellar, with the distant echo of footsteps that shouldn’t be there.

Sanguis Luna throws you into a living nightmare, where every shadow hides a secret and every sound fills you with growing terror.

You are alone, with no memory of how you ended up in that cursed house, but one thing is certain: someone, or something, is watching you.

Uragun – £8.99

Choose your path and rewards allowing you to research new skills, mod your Mech and its weapons and grow stronger. And yes, you can also play with your Mech looks!

The search for your missing pilot friend will bring you to different spectacular locations where the impact of the AI upraise changed the world as we know it.

Every fight will take place in a selected location of this beautiful and devastated world.

Solid Void – Nature Puzzles – £4.49

Immerse yourself in Solid Void, a unique puzzle experience that merges two classic puzzle styles into one addictive journey. Start by solving intricate nonogram puzzles to complete the grid. Once your grid is complete, take the challenge to the next level by placing pentomino-like blocks to complete beautiful designs.

Kamikaze Lassplanes – £17.99

Meet Alba Trossé and Hannah Brandenburg, two powerful Lassplanes with opposing natures but a shared destiny. As the kingdom’s last hope in a devastating war, you’ll forge deep connections, make pivotal choices, and influence not only the fate of the war but also the path of your own heart.

Engage in exhilarating missions as you pilot the deadly Lassplanes, mastering their unique abilities and experiencing a story rich with drama, romance, and humor. Your decisions will open up multiple endings, revealing different facets of Alba and Hannah.

Behind the silly facade, Kamikaze Lassplanes is a dark story about exploring humanity in a world where every rose has its thorn. When nothing is as it seems, your beliefs are shattered as you uncover the truth—and perhaps you’ll pay the ultimate price for it.

Cyber Quest – £8.99

Cyber Quest is a retro deck building game. Assemble a ragtag crew of hackers, mercenaries, and street-savvy rogues to take on the most feared crime gangs in the city. Each encounter is a high-stakes battle of wits and tactics as you pit your crew against rival factions in this intense card-based rpg.

Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity – £24.99

Takeshi Kuranari, an ordinary college student, visits the underwater theme park LeMU. An accident occurs, trapping Takeshi and 6 other individuals inside LeMU, 51 meters below the surface. With no hope of rescue, Takeshi explores LeMU along with the mysterious girl Tsugumi and part-time employee You, searching for a way to escape to the surface.

Never 7 – The End of Infinity – £15.99

The protagonist, Makoto Ishihara, had the worst possible awakening. He had a dream in which a girl died a tragic death right in front of his eyes. The seminar training camp was supposed to go off without a hitch…or so Makoto believed.

Morkull Ragast’s Rage – £16.19

A 2D video game that combines platforming and action with a touch of exploration, control Morkull, God of Death and Darkness and Lord of the Ragast. His main mechanic – breaking the fourth wall, which allows him to communicate with you in a multitude of ways.

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists – £10.99

Alruna is a dryad in a dying world – a spirit of life in the land of the dead. The earth is sucked dry. There is only The Sprawl. Poor, bedraggled skele-men dot the Wasteland of the Necro-Industrialists and shuffle endlessly back and forth in a toiling mockery of life. But are they the real enemy? Or do the skeletons suffer just as much as the dryads under the domination of the Necro-Industrialists?

And salvation? Is it possible? Dead men yearn for Heaven. But the dead can only dig…

O.W.L Projekt 2 – £4.49

Get ready for another enigmatic and challenging adventure with O.W.L Projekt 2, a 3D isometric puzzle game that will test your mind and logic skills. Once again controlling Elysion, a young being created in a mysterious experiment, you will face the enigmatic Watchers in a journey to escape and uncover secrets.

Gunso’s Skateboard Run – £8.99

Join Gunso, the skateboarding turtle, in a high-speed running game!

Chase after his beloved Koyuki-chan while jumping and guarding against obstacles!

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gangneung City – £8.09

This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone.

There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed.

Grab it! Crane Game – £2.59

Let’s enjoy a crane game on the Nintendo Switch™!

Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players!

Show off your skills with a super play!

Go Fight Fantastic! – £12.79

Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n’ slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers, led by their space-dog captain Bowie. When they stumble into an invasion during a mission to Bird Planet, they become the only hope of this once peaceful world.

Team up in co-op (local and online) or switch between the different characters on-the-fly in solo play

Malignant Survivors – £2.69

Explore millions of possibilities in hero builds with 800+ item definitions and 30+ random modifiers. Discover a profound sense of progression through +50 hours of gameplay by acquiring quality loot.

ChokoNana! – £17.09

Everything in this work is made up of “little” elements.

You can enjoy a little map, a little discovery, a little story, etc. in a little time.

Puzzle Lights and Mushrooms 1000 – £2.69

Puzzle Lights & Mushrooms 1000 is a simple logic puzzle with straightforward rules.

Just follow the rules and make sure every blank square is illuminated by a light.

Create an environment where mushrooms can thrive.

An easy-going challenge. A total of 1,000 stages!

Golden Warden – £8.50

Golden Warden is a rogue-like battle game set in a dungeon generated like the Japanese board game of sugoroku. Choose Action Cards that combine dice movement with various attacks using swords, magic, bows, bombs, and even blunderbusses.

Conquer dungeons full of traps that change each time you enter. Get upgrades, collect gold to strengthen your weapons, take down (or avoid) enemies, and aim for the depths of the dungeon to claim the treasure that Golden Warden is said to guard.

Alter Age – £17.99

Alter your team in turn-based battles between grownup and preteen forms to alternate between attack or support types! Utilize a wide range of battle arrays and elements, including equipment and passive skills, to strategically navigate battles.

Explore a vast expanding world depicted in beautiful pixels, from puzzle dungeons to detour dungeons! Collect ingredients while walking around to cook meals, take on special quests limited to the preteen form, and fully enjoy every corner of the world of Alter Age!

Treasure Hunter Simulator – £14.99

Treasure Hunter Simulator is not a hardcore metal detector simulator, but rather a mix of arcade and simulation. With streamlined detector mechanics the game is enjoyable not only for the fans of the genre, but casual gamers as well. Simple, intuitive gameplay elements combined with beautiful landscapes make for a truly enjoyable experience.

Material Evidence – £5.99

You’ll need strategy and precision to clear each level full of malicious hoodlums toting bats, knives, guns, and other arms.

Pick up the weapons of fallen enemies and use them to your advantage. Investigate a dangerous gang hideout, shut down an insidious drug-selling operation, and get your revenge against the notorious criminals responsible.

Can you take on this challenge and defeat all your enemies?

MainFrames – £11.69

Boot up for a byte-sized adventure in MainFrames, a clever and charming platformer that plays out entirely within the windows and desktop of a PC monitor.

Join Floppy, an adventurous program seeking to find their place in the digital world, while cheeky daemons maintain the system’s balance, always managing to stay out of your sight. Navigate a maze of diverse PC frames, meet quirky and colorful characters, and uncover secrets that bring Floppy closer to piecing together their function. Each interaction injects humor and warmth into their journey, making every moment a byte of delight.

Next week: Beyond the Ice Palace 2, 3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot, BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team, Trap Yuri Garden, The Hungry Lamb: Traveling in the Late Ming Dynasty, FATE: Reawakened, Centum, Expelled, Be Brave Barb, Endless Deaths, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fullland of Water and Light, Moorhuhn Kart 4, ESCAPE SITE 13, MINI FOOTBALL CUP, Ringo’s Roundup, ONE BTN BOSSES, K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT, and Wine Factory Simulator.