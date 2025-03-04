Back to the grind – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches in July

Activision seems so fixated on Call of Duty these days that we were concerned Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 was never going to happen. Luckily, it is – and it isn’t far away either.

Due out 11th July on all formats (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC) and on Xbox Game Pass, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been rebuilt entirely, adding new content such as cross-platform multiplayer for eight players, a never-seen-before Waterpark level, new skaters and a create-a-skater option, additional creation tools, and a New Game+ mode. The soundtrack also features tracks from the original soundtrack, as well as new ones.

Eager skaters can take on the Foundry Demo in June (which is skating past Switch, sadly) with two skaters and two parks to try out.

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition will give you three days of Early Access and includes DOOM’s Doom Slayer and a Revenant as playable skaters. There’s also a Collector’s Edition planned with a Birdhouse skateboard deck. But just the deck – no other components.