The UK retail chart sees three new arrivals within the top ten, with Monster Hunter Wilds at no.1

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is going great guns, with over 1m copies sold in six hours of going on sale, and 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam during launch.

It’s selling well physically too, topping the latest all formats UK retail chart. It’s also no.1 in the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series top tens.

The top 40 isn’t without other new arrivals. PGA Tour 2K25 made its debut at #3, while the Switch exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection made #9. The Konami published retro collection also took #4 in the Switch chart, suggesting a successful launch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #2 in the all formats chart, EA Sports FC 25 dropped to #4, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rose to #5, Minecraft and Super Mario Party Jamboree held onto #6 and #7 respectively, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 moved down to #8, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II exited the top ten, falling from #5 to #14. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii had a poor second week on sale too, taking a tumble from #2 to #22. Also of note is that Civilization VII has exited the top 40 entirely.

In hot 3DS chart news, Real Heroes: Firefighter is no.1 and followed by four other titles: Steel Diver, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, Fire Emblem Warriors, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. Will we ever see one last 3DS top ten?