‘80s hit Head Over Heels gains a PC remake this week, also planned for Switch

Isometric puzzle platformer Head Over Heels – originally released on the likes of the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64 – is gaining a deluxe remake on PC this week (6th March) with a Switch release to follow later this year.

Published by SpecNext, it features updated level designs, refined controls, and a new soundtrack by Space Fractal. A save system and hints will also be available. For those wanting to keep things authentic, the ‘classic mode’ will revert the visuals to 8-bit style.

A new area is also being added, which will have its own unique enemy assortment. For whatever reason, we can also expect the addition of chickens. Why? It seems one of the developers has a fondness for feathered folk.

This retro classic stars Headus Mouthion (Head) and Footus Underium (Heels) who each have their own abilities. Reuniting them bestows even more skills and moves.

The Steam page for Head Over Heels: Deluxe is live ahead of Thursday’s launch. It seems we may have a wait on our hands for the Switch version.