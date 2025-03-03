Out this week: Split Fiction, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, Two Point Museum, Carmen Sandiego, Sorry We’re Closed, more

March is looking sporadic for new major releases, with the majority not due until the end of the month – such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Atomfall, Killing Floor 3, The First Berserker: Khazan and Xenoblade Chronicles X. That’s unless you happen to enjoy sports sims, with both WWE 2K25 and MLB The Show 25 due out before then.

This week is looking quite busy though, and if you do want to play WWE 2K25 early, both the Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition are due at the end of the week – with the latter weighing in at £119.99, including the season pass, some virtual currency, and (oddly enough) WWE 2K24.

Two Point Museum gains its standard edition meanwhile. Reviews of SEGA’s offbeat management sim have been positive, resulting in an 83% Metacritic. “It lives up to the studios’ past games but never feels derivative. Everything about the game feels special, providing a blended experience that is accessible to new players at first before it begins to layer new systems into the game, building depth for the more seasoned management sim fan,” said But Why Tho?

The biggest game of the week though is easily Spilt Fiction from EA and Hazelight Studios, and taking the helm from It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Brothers it too is a split-screen co-op adventure. Here, Mio and Zoe – contrasting writers, one writes that science fiction and the other fantasy – are transported into their imaginations and must find a way to get along to escape. Expect lots of variety – dance battles, hoverboard races, gravity bikes, and battles against evil cats are promised. While it’s skipping Switch, it does seem likely to land on Switch 2 close to launch.

Following on from last week’s Ninja Cop and Yu-Gi-Oh re-releases, Konami is readying the multiformat Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, which features auto-saving, the ability to fast forward battles, new environmental sounds, and enhanced visual effects. If you’re an RPG connoisseur you’ll know the PS1 originals cost in the vicinity of £100 each.

Gameloft are also back with the multiformat Carmen Sandiego, which appears to be based on the current Netflix series. This is a globetrotting adventure with spy gadgets and mini-games, sporting cartoony visuals. Apparently, its the first Carmen Sandiego tie-in where the titular thief is playable. We only know of the crusty old SEGA Master System game.

Then there’s the PS2 era style abstract survival horror Sorry We’re Closed – which cribs from the classics while featuring arcade-style shooting – the free-to-play multiplayer mech shooter War Robots: Frontiers, a PS5 release of Microsoft’s RTS Age of Mythology: Retold, toy line tie-in Eldrador Creatures: Shadowfall, and re-releases of the visual novel duo Never 7 – The End of Infinity and Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity, which can be traced back to the PS2 and PSP. No wonder there’s footage on YouTube over eighteen years old.

Next week: WWE 2K25 Standard Edition, Dungeons Of Hinterberg (PS5), Centum, Beyond the Ice Palace 2, Chornobyl Liquidators, 3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot, FATE: Reawakened, Wanderstop, Dwerve, Hero’s Hour, and Police Shootout on PS5.