Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii enters the UK retail chart at #2

Casually strolling back into work on a Friday afternoon, after a cheeky pint and a pub ploughman’s lunch, this week’s UK physical release chart has finally arrived.

There’s just one newcomer in the all formats top 40 – SEGA’s Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at #2. It also turned up at #2 in both the PC and PS5 charts. It’s curious to think that SEGA skipped the Xbox Series version retail release but still put out a boxed PC SKU.

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible did however make an appearance at #28. This isn’t a new release, originally released just before Christmas, but movie hype seems to have helped it secure a belated top 40 placing.

EA Sports FC 25 is the UK’s no.1 (EA Sports FC 24 isn’t far away either, currently at #12) while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashes to #3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 climbed to #4. Kingdom Come Deliverance II fell from #3 to #5, Minecraft rose to #6, Super Mario Party Jamboree jived to #7, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered at #8, GTA V took #9, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sonic X Shadow: Generations bounced back to #13, up all the way from #34. Star Wars Outlaws is also on the rise, now at #18 – up from #38. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII took a tumble meanwhile, falling from #2 down to #29.

In the single format chats, EA Sports FC 25 tops the Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series top tens. Mafia Trilogy is no.1 in the wildly unpredictable Xbox One chart.

There’s a 3DS chart this week too, which sees Pokémon X at no.1 and Culcept Revolt at #2.