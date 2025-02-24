Upcoming spherical shooter Stratogun sets sights on score-chasing

Numskull are aiming for the stars with Stratogun, a vector-style arcade shooter inspired by ‘80s classics. The action is mapped onto a sphere, known as The Red Orbit, which you’re able to whiz around at high speed while blasting all manner of geometric shapes.

The difficulty level is intended to be easy to learn but hard to master, and various upgrades can be equipped in an attempt to top leaderboards. At the end of a run your score is converted into XP, with different gear gradually unlocking. Tight controls will allow for swift reactions.

The PC version will support VR, which can be road-tested from today with a demo. It’s also gunning for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch.

Here’s the announcement trailer: