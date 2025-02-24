Out this week: Monster Hunter Wilds, PGA TOUR 2K25, Spectre Divide, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days, Ninja Five-O, Glover, more

Capcom has been on a roll of late, making good on promises, creating all new fan favourite entries in long run franchises, and bringing back much loved IP. Monster Hunter Wilds – the successor to 2018’s Monster Hunter World – looks set to continue this trend, with the beta gaining a positive reception.

Wilds has a bigger emphasis on creating ecosystems, with changing environments and different seasons – and all four locations have their own apex predator. Capcom has also confirmed free updates, with the first due this spring.

The standard edition of PGA TOUR 2K25 is out this week too, which seems to have gone down well with fans of the sport. “PGA Tour 2K25 comes back strong, with substantial changes to how it looks and plays bringing it within striking distance of the competition,” said IGN.

This week it’s the turn of SEGA’s management sim Two Point Museum to gain its early access version. Out Feb 27th, the Explorer Edition also includes exclusive items such as “Sonic, Tails and Shadow children’s onesies as a gift shop item.”

Then there’s the free-to-play 3v3 tactical shooter Spectre Divide, which involves defending two bases at once, the anomaly detecting Prison Loop, point ‘n click adventure Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, and the eastasiasoft published short story duo Crime Opera Fandisk and Crime Opera II.

It’s also great week for retro fanatics. There’s the 16-bit style adventure Omega 6 The Triangle Stars, Red Art Game’s bullet hell shoot’em up 1917 – The Alien Invasion DX Remastered, the vegetable lobbing platformer Rabbit Raid, and Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection – which brings together a bunch of GBA and GBC titles, some of which now have online play.

Staying on the subject of Konami, a re-release of the GBA’s highly sought after Ninja Five-O (aka Ninja Cop) is due on Switch and PS4, while the Switch also gains a retail release of the Goeman inspired BAKERU. QUByte are back too with a multiformat re-release of the N64 3D platformer Glover, sporting graphical and control improvements. Finally, the Super Famicom’s platformer/beat’em up hybrid Justice Ninja Casey (Sunsoft’s Shonen Ninja Sasuke) is gaining an English translation through Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden. That’s a pretty deep cut.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

BAKERU

Him, The Smile and Bloom

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog – Starship Edition

Metal Slug Tactics

OMEGA 6 The Triangle Stars

Next week: Split Fiction, Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster, Carmen Sandiego, Two Point Museum, Age of Mythology: Retold (PS5), Never 7 – The End of Infinity, Eldrador Shadow Creatures, Into Death and Beyond, Sorry We’re Closed, WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition/The Bloodline Edition, FragPunk Pioneer Bundle, War Robots: Frontiers, Slime Heroes, Memory Lost, and Destino Indomable.