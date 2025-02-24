Comic book brawler The Phantom is ready to stalk PC and consoles in March

Arcade-style scrolling brawler The Phantom, based on the 90-year-old costumed hero, is only a few weeks away, due on PC and consoles on 12th March.

Developed by Art of Play, it has a storyline approved by IP holders King Features, and artwork to match the comic’s origins.

Set over 14 stages, you’re able to play as either The Phantom or his partner Diana Palmer either solo or in two-player as they battle the pirates who form the Singh Brotherhood. The Phantom and Diana aren’t alone in their quest, able to summon Fraka the falcon and Devil the wolf too.

A demo is available now on Steam which features the first three stages.