Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics announced, featuring rare gems

The Technos library isn’t one that has been overexposed yet, and rights holders Arc System Work are keen to capitalise on that, announcing a new collection featuring 12 retro titles – some of which have never seen a re-release.

Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics will include the following games:

Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)

XAIN’D SLEENA (Arcade)

China Gate (Arcade)

Shadow Force (Arcade)

THE COMBATRIBES (Arcade)

THE COMBATRIBES (SNES)

River City Renegade (SNES)

Kunio’s Dodgeball Time, C’mon Guys! (SNES)

Downtown River City Baseball Story (SNES)

Kunio’s Oden (SNES)

Sugoro Quest++ DICENICS (SNES)

DunQuest (SNES)

There are quite a few oddities here. China Gate and Kunio’s Oden take the form of falling block puzzlers, XAIN’D SLEENA is a shoot’em up harking to 1986, while Shadow Force is a 1993 scrolling bawler.

Sugoro Quest++ DICENICS (a party board game) and DunQuest (an action RPG) were never released outside of Japan. Sadly, they aren’t being translated. Presumably they aren’t too taxing to figure out.

THE COMBATRIBES may end up being this collection’s highlight – it’s an exceptional beat’em up from the creators of Double Dragon that isn’t mentioned often whenever conversion about genre classics arises.

This collection will feature online play, save states, and an avatar/title system. The press release notes “critical issues preventing game progression have also been addressed, leaving no unintended obstacles to completing the games,” which we assume means known bugs have been squished.

Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics is due for release on PS5, Switch and Steam at the end of April. The PSN page went live today for pre-orders.