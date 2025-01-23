Rainbow Arts’ underwater shooter X-Out resurfaces next month

ININ, Kritzelkratz 3000, and Ziggurat are joining forces to revive the 1990 Amiga/ST horizontal shooter X-Out, originally developed by Rainbow Arts.

The original was praised at launch for its sci-fi underwater aesthetic and its innovative in-game shop system.

X-Out: Resurfaced aims to capture the spirit of the original while featuring a new two-player mode (Steam Remote Play supported), a selection of cheats, and pre-configured loadouts. A tricker ‘mirror mode’ intended for long-time fans is also being included.

Composer Chris Hülsbeck has been called in to remix and enhanced the synth soundtrack, while the cover art has been created by Ogan Kandemiroglu – the brother of the original artist, the late Celal Kandemiroglu.

Publisher ININ are preparing a physical edition for Switch and PS5 that’ll include a soundtrack CD and art book.

X-Out: Resurfaced is due out February 20th digitally on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch. A €19,99 price point has been confirmed.

Here’s the reveal trailer from a few months ago: