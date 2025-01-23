Guilty Gear Strive, Jedi Power Battles, Ravenswatch, Dance of Cards, Dreamless, and ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist hit the Switch

January has been kind to the Switch so far, with the past few weeks seeing such titles as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, along with remasters of Freedom Wars and Tales of Graces f. This week remains curiously busy too, and next week is looking busier still with several reasonably anticipated titles due. Perhaps even more manic than busy.

Bandai Namco are set to unleash the lavish one-on-one brawler Guilty Gear Strive on Switch this week, promising rollback network code, 28 playable characters, and a 6+ hour story mode. Look out for it on Thursday for £49.99.

Yet another remaster on the agenda – a theme for this month – is Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles from Aspyr. For those unaware, or possibly weren’t even born when it first launched on PS1 and Dreamcast, this was a more casual and straightforward arcade-style affair with simple platforming and hack ‘n slash action. This re-release includes new characters and an assortment of cheats unlocked from the outset.

Nacon’s 18+ rated roguelike action game Ravenswatch makes a belated Switch appearance too. Viewed from a top-down perspective, it comes from the creators of Curse of the Dead Gods and features nine heroes each playing slightly differently. Achilles: Legends Untold looks set to offer a similar experience, also being a top-down action RPG with Souls-like elements. The PS5 version from 2023 seems to have gained a few positive reviews. And a lot of mixed ones.

Then there’s ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, a dark fantasy side-scrolling adventure met with universal acclaim, resulting in a 90% Metacritic. “Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a confident, compelling adventure filled with interesting boss fights, inventive mechanics, lovely visuals and wonderful music,” said God is a Geek.

Dance of Cards also features pixel art, being a gambling RPG set on a cruise ship. The PC version appears to have a cult following, boasting very positive user reviews.

One new release yet to be reviewed is Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection, a third-person 3D dungeon crawler in which the dead can be rallied to fight alongside you. The first Sword of the Necromancer, from 2021, managed to garner some favourable reviews.

Curiously, horror adventure Dreamless hits Switch this week – with a version for Xbox planned next week. Set in a constantly changing abandoned house, the story entails missing children and a town with a mysterious history.

On the retro side of things, there’s an EGGCONSOLE release of the MSX shooter ZANAC, eastasiasoft’s pixel art platformer Popotinho’s Adventures – which we reviewed yesterday – the ZX Spectrum inspired shooter Vermitron, horizontal arcade-style shoot ‘em up Cycle Chaser H-5, Kemco’s turn-based fantasy RPG Dragon Takers, and the low poly twin-stick shooter Gravitators – also from eastasiasoft.

One other arcade shooter launching this week is Strania -The Stella Machina- EX from g.Rev, featuring the 2011 original and 2020 expanded version. The £13.29 price point seems very reasonable.

New Switch eShop releases

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – £17.99

Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game. You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins, and other creatures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition – £49.99

Guilty Gear -Strive-, the latest entry of the Guilty Gear series with more than 3 million users worldwide, finally arrives as Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition!

Features stunning graphics and immersive experience, fully embracing the ability for fiery battles across the Nintendo Switch’s TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld modes!

With Rollback Netcode functionality installed; players can enjoy lagless online battles with other Nintendo Switch players remotely!

Experience the over 6-hour GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- main story following the conclusion of Sol Badguy’s journey. There’s also “Another Story,” a full-length story cinematic that follows what has been occurring in the background of the game’s main story!

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist – £20.99

ENDER MAGNOLIA is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom comprises of a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you’ll come across abandoned cities, discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer’s Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of ENDER MAGNOLIA will unfold before you.

Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest — humans or Homunculi?

Dragon Takers – £13.49

The Dragon Army, commanded by the ruthless Drake Emperor Tiberius, marches ever closer to total conquest of the world. The once-mighty nations stand divided, each struggling in isolation as their lands fall one by one under the growing shadow of the army. Amid the chaos, a young man named Helio, from the humble village of Haven, faces his end in a vicious dragon attack. However, just as hope fades, a mysterious power awakens within him—the legendary “Skill Taker”. Now, Helio must harness this ability to turn the tide of war, acquiring his enemies’ strengths to fight back against an unstoppable force.

Ravenswatch – £26.99

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods©, Passtech Games returns with an improved formula and an addictive game experience with endless replay value. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection – £20.00

Return to the world of Sword of the Necromancer like never before! Resurrection is a 3D remake of the original game, completely reimagined with new graphics and gameplay mechanics. Dive into an adventure full of emotions, strategy, and action, with an artistic style inspired by the classics of the 6th generation console era, now brought to the modern age.

Dance of Cards – £8.99

Dance of Cards is a tactical gambling RPG where you try to survive seven days of a deadly cruise by playing poker.

With no option to escape, they are forced to accept the rules and put their lives at stake for a fleeting hope of salvation.

During the seven days, players will face each other at the poker table to decide whose life will be taken next. Cheat, bluff and build trust with others to survive until the end of the cruise – and don’t forget that everything is up to chance.

Infernitos – £4.49

Take on the role of a mischievous imp chef tasked with crafting devilishly delicious dishes for picky demon patrons. In this fiery puzzle adventure, you’ll navigate a blazing kitchen, skillfully pushing and delivering dishes to satisfy your infernal clients. With every level, the challenge heats up, demanding sharp thinking and strategic moves to assemble each dish with precision and flair.

This enchanting pixel art puzzle game features 30 progressively challenging levels across 3 distinct and immersive biomes. Prepare to test your wits and creativity as you deliver culinary perfection with a wicked twist!

Achilles: Legends Untold – £19.99

Discover an extraordinary adventure in a dynamic Action RPG with souls-like combat. Explore the mythical world of ancient Greece, where you’ll assume the role of the fearless warrior, Achilles.

Dive into a world where mastering combat is key to survival. Block and evade attacks, then sever limbs and heads of your foes. Develop your own tactics and achieve success over your enemies. If you fall in battle, rise again, enhance your hero’s skills, try a different tactic, and venture forth once more.

Revel in the spectacular sights. Explore open worlds and take on countless challenges. Become an unbeatable hero!

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX – £13.29

The all-out robot action-shooting game “Strania -The Stella Machina-“, reminiscent of the good old days of arcade games, has evolved into the ”EX” (Extra) version and will become available on the Nintendo Switch™!

By combining both strategic and exhilarating gameplay along with dramatic presentation and high-quality sound design, we believe players will surely be moved!

EGGCONSOLE ZANAC MSX – £5.39

Released in 1986 in Japan, ZANAC is a vertically scrolling shooting game. Players pilot the ZANAC fighter to battle the runaway system. ZANAC utilizes both normal shots and special bullets to fight. There are eight types of special bullets, including omnidirectional bullets, penetrating bullets, defensive barriers, rotating bullets, vibration bullets, boomerang bullets, reactive bullets, and high-speed rapid-fire bullets.

A highlight of the game is the “ALC (Automatic Level of Difficulty Control)” system. This feature adjusts the game’s difficulty based on the player’s playstyle, such as high rapid-fire rates or destroying fortresses. Since the game’s progression changes with different playstyles, players can enjoy a fresh experience each time they play. Interestingly, certain enemies only appear when the difficulty increases, encouraging players to adjust their strategies for a deeper experience.

Gravitators – £8.99

Old-school challenge and style collide with modern advancements and mission design in Gravitators, a twin-stick shooter that puts you in control of 4 different ships as you defend mankind against invasion! Complete a vast array of mission types as you travel to Earth, the Moon, asteroids, planets and exoplanets, the depths of outer space and even black holes! Explore to unlock hidden objectives and rewards, but always be mindful of which power ups will serve the mission at hand.

Cycle Chaser H-5 – £5.99

Cycle Chaser H-5 is a horizontal arcade-style shoot-em-up. Defeat foes to harvest their energy for maximum power and defense!

Mysterious aliens, led by a brainwashed soldier, have occupied a scorched Earth. 400 years later, a lone pilot seeks to rescue him from this cycle of destruction. Do you have what it takes to defeat the rampaging alien forces? Burn through waves of impenetrable foes with a sleek arsenal of weapons.

Vermitron – £6.29

They’re Coming! Get ready to defend your lovely Flower from invading insect! Prepare your Bug Spray, Call your Holo-Pet, Fortify base and don’t forget your mission: Find the Watering-Can!

Vermitron is an Retro styled Arcade Twin-Stick shooter with Tower Defense elements inspired by the classic titles like Robotron, Smash-Tv, Gauntlet or PSSST from ZX-Spectrum.

Conquistadorio – £17.99

The conqueror, who has gone through many trials in his life, decided to retire and become a hermit. To simply lie in his solitary cave away from people. But it seems that fate itself throws you new challenges even in such a simple endeavor. The tomb where you love to sleep has disappeared. You need to embark on a quest to find it and solve many mysteries along the way.

The Tale of Bistun – £14.49

The Tale of Bistun follows an amnesiac stone carver on his journey up the slopes of the intimidating Mount Bistun. He’ll have to battle legions of monstrous foes using fast-paced, melee combat and powerful magical abilities as he explores the real world and the mysterious place of forgotten memories, known as the Revelations Realm, in search of answers. A mysterious voice encourages him to keep going, recounting his every step and keeping close tabs on his quest through these beautiful but blight-infested lands.

Mini Market Design – £8.09

Mini Market Design is a creative sandbox game where you can design and decorate your very own mini market. With 8 unique store layouts, you have the freedom to create the perfect shopping experience—arrange shelves, add stylish displays, and choose decorations that suit your vision.

Explore around 510 different furniture and decor items, and set the mood with beautiful wallpapers and flooring. Enjoy 9 floor styles and 18 wallpaper patterns right from the start, and expand your options to 18 floor styles and 27 wallpaper patterns with DLC. Whether you’re new to design games or a decorating pro, Mini Market Design is your chance to let your creativity run free!

Aquarun – £4.49

Dive into the vibrant world of AquaRun, a fast-paced 2D pixel art platformer that tests your reflexes, precision, and determination! Inspired by the best of hardcore platforming games, AquaRun challenges you to guide a fragile yet determined character through 40 meticulously designed levels filled with relentless obstacles, devious traps, and tricky platforms.

Your mission? Reach the mystical cloud at the end of each stage to unlock new adventures, unravel secrets, and prove your mastery of the game’s mechanics.

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga – £7.99

Rynna has arrived on one of Shalnor’s most dangerous islands. Once a haven for tourism, now the island is abandoned due to the presence of the Slime Queen. To prove her worth, our young Elven hero has to overcome the challenges of the island by finding powerful weapons and items to use against the hordes of monsters in challenging gauntlet-style combat encounters.

Popotinho’s Adventures – £4.49

Guide Popotinho safely back to his home as you run, hop and double-jump your way through side-scrolling platformer stages inspired by genre classics. Collect fruit to earn extra lives, grab hearts to replenish health and more as you traverse 50 tricky landscapes, from grasslands and forests to the dark of falling night.

Use springboards to reach new heights and touch flagpoles to set checkpoints along the way. Avoid spike traps and hop on enemies’ heads to keep Popotinho safe. Can you reunite him with his parents and restore happiness to Popotinho’s holiday?

Symphonia – £16.99

Discover a musical world, based on the symphonic orchestra, and filled with colourful characters. Each area in Symphonia has its own distinct feel and characters, and each room is hand-crafted. Meet prodigious musicians and try to convince them to join the orchestra.

Dreamless – £13.49

“When we are sure that everything develops according to our plans, we should wonder whether there is an invisible thread of the puppeteer stretched over our heads.”

Every 25 years, horrifying events occur in a lost town in the south. For one week, August 1-7, referred to as “death week,” teenagers mysteriously disappear. City officials have long ago given up on the mystery and are simply closing missing persons cases, advising residents to stock up on essential supplies and not to leave their homes. But even such measures don’t save the day, and more people go missing every year. Is a serial killer, who has passed his craft from generation to generation, to blame for these terrible disappearances, or … or … Is it a curse?

The protagonist is John, a diligent senior year student with a passion for video blogging. On August 1, 2017, exactly one month before his coming of age, a new “week of death” arrives. The townspeople are busy going about their business and seem to have already forgotten about the curse, but John receives a tempting offer from his friend Will: to explore the long-abandoned house of a deceased old lady who once instilled terror in all the residents.

Next week: Wizardry: The Five Ordeals, The Stone of Madness, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, Basureroes: Invasion, Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics), Cuisineer, Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos, Laika: Aged Through Blood, Genso Manège, Sokomonster, and ROBOT ANARCHY.