The next AVGN game is taking us back to the 8-bit era

The Angry Video Game Nerd is truly going back to the past in their next video game adaptation. The first two AVGN games sported a 16-bit style aesthetic, while this new Mega Man-inspired adventure features authentic 8-bit NES visuals.

How authentic? Well, it’s due a physical NES release via Limited Run Games. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, with the recent retro inspired Rugrats game released both on the NES and on modern platforms.

Modern retro specialists Mega Cat Studios are behind Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, which sees the nerd battling through a corrupted world to save gaming as a whole while faced with familiar foes. Visually, it appears to push the ageing NES reasonably hard, showcasing detailed sprite work.

In addition to the NES, Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit will be coming to all formats Q2 2025. The Steam page went live today, featuring a bunch of screenshots.