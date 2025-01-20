Donkey Kong ‘rools’ over the UK retail chart

This week’s UK retail chart features the first new no.1 of the year in the form of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. The Metacritic score (78%) is probably lower than Nintendo expected but it appears to be selling well regardless.

Two other new arrivals can be found in the all formats top 40. Koei Tecmo’s DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS took #10, while also claiming #2 in the PS5 top ten and #4 in the Xbox Series chart. Bandai Namco’s Tales of Graces f Remastered wasn’t far behind at #12, also showing up at #19 on Switch, #7 on PS5, and #10 on Xbox Series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 climbed to #2, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe charged from #7 to #4, Super Mario Party Jamboree moved up three places to #5, Minecraft re-entered the top ten at #6, Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #7, GTA V re-surface at #8, and then at #9 it’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder – up from #16.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 managed to re-claim no.1 in both the Xbox Series and PS5 top ten charts, while the PS4 sees the return of 2015’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III at no.1 – which is up from #17. Presumably, it was recently heavily discounted at one of the online retailers.

The long-running 3DS chart has some new blood this week, with the seldom-seen The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D at no.1 and Metroid: Samus Returns taking #2. Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth and Culdcept Revolt filled out the remaining two positions.