The arcade inspired Freddy Farmer is set to sprout on Switch

Flynn’s Arcade are taking us back to the 16-bit era with their next title.

Freddy Farmer features arcade-like sensibilities, pitting the titular hero against an almighty dragon. It’s up to Freddy to collect potion ingredients which must be placed in a cauldron in a certain order, all while leaping over a roster of over 25 enemy types.

Five worlds will feature, each with seven stages. These will be punctuated with 8-bit, Game Boy style, mini-games with monochrome visuals.

Considering the £4.99 price point it appears to be fully fledged, boasting three game modes, two endings, a CRT filter, and a 4:3 display option.

This Catcade developed platformer is set for launch on 27th Feb on Switch and 5th March on Steam. Take a look at the trailer below: