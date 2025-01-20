Out this week: SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, Jedi Power Battles, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, RoboDunk, more

There’s no stopping Bandai Namco lately. Following on from Freedom Wars Remastered and Tales of Graces f Remastered, the prolific publisher is back with week with SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – a resource gathering PvPvE extraction shooter set in 2222 – and the Switch version of the one-on-one brawler Guilty Gear Strive – which promises rollback netcode.
Going back to the subject of remasters, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles comes to all formats with more content unlocked from the start, including a bunch of new characters and cheats. The original was renowned for its arcade-like sensibilities, being a straightforward scrolling action platformer. We’re hoping it uses the superior Dreamcast version as a source.
As for games somewhat newer there’s the dark fantasy side-scrolling adventure ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, co-op third person dungeon crawler Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection – in which the dead can be summoned to fight alongside you – eastasiasoft’s retro style platformer Popotinho’s Adventures, the NBA Jam influenced RoboDunk, and the chilly racer Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.
Also look out for Dance of Cards – which entails a poker tournament on a cruise ship – body cam horror Dreamcore, and the throwback shoot’em up Cycle Chaser H-5.
The Xbox also gains a couple of belated conversions in the form of Mika and The Witch’s Mountain – a colourful, cartoony, adventure inspired by Zelda: The Wind Waker – and the Korean sci-fi dungeon crawling hack ‘n slasher Disorder. Then rewinding to last week, both the PS4 and Xbox One saw the release of the management sim Doraemon Dorayaki Store Story. Sweet.
New release trailers
SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada
Guilty Gear Strive
Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
Disorder
Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
Popotinho’s Adventures
RoboDunk
Doraemon Dorayaki Store Story
Dreamcore
Dance of Cards
Cycle Chaser H-5
New multiformat releases
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
- Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
- SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
- Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- RoboDunk
- Popotinho’s Adventures
- Dreamcore
- Dance of Cards
- Cycle Chaser H-5
- Aquarun
New on PSN
- Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS
- Rookie Table Tennis
- Copy The Line
- Toon Breakout 3D
- Bridge the Gap!
New on Xbox Store
- Mika and The Witch’s Mountain
- Dragon Takers
- Mystery Box: Escape The Room
- Aery – Peace of Mind 2
- Cyber Tank 2
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance
- Monster Panic
- DISORDER
- Let Me Sleep
- Shalnor: Silverwind Saga
- Stellar Strider
- My Horse: Bonded Spirits
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Ravenswatch: Legendary Edition
Next week: Sniper Elite: Resistance, Cuisineer, Basureroes: Invasion, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, ROBOBEAT, Agent Fall, Eternal Strands, Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos, Gimmick 2, The Stone of Madness, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, and Stellar Docks.