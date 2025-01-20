Out this week: SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, Jedi Power Battles, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, RoboDunk, more

There’s no stopping Bandai Namco lately. Following on from Freedom Wars Remastered and Tales of Graces f Remastered, the prolific publisher is back with week with SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – a resource gathering PvPvE extraction shooter set in 2222 – and the Switch version of the one-on-one brawler Guilty Gear Strive – which promises rollback netcode.

Going back to the subject of remasters, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles comes to all formats with more content unlocked from the start, including a bunch of new characters and cheats. The original was renowned for its arcade-like sensibilities, being a straightforward scrolling action platformer. We’re hoping it uses the superior Dreamcast version as a source.

As for games somewhat newer there’s the dark fantasy side-scrolling adventure ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, co-op third person dungeon crawler Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection – in which the dead can be summoned to fight alongside you – eastasiasoft’s retro style platformer Popotinho’s Adventures, the NBA Jam influenced RoboDunk, and the chilly racer Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.

Also look out for Dance of Cards – which entails a poker tournament on a cruise ship – body cam horror Dreamcore, and the throwback shoot’em up Cycle Chaser H-5.

The Xbox also gains a couple of belated conversions in the form of Mika and The Witch’s Mountain – a colourful, cartoony, adventure inspired by Zelda: The Wind Waker – and the Korean sci-fi dungeon crawling hack ‘n slasher Disorder. Then rewinding to last week, both the PS4 and Xbox One saw the release of the management sim Doraemon Dorayaki Store Story. Sweet.

New multiformat releases

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

RoboDunk

Popotinho’s Adventures

Dreamcore

Dance of Cards

Cycle Chaser H-5

Aquarun

New on PSN

Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS

Rookie Table Tennis

Copy The Line

Toon Breakout 3D

Bridge the Gap!

New on Xbox Store

Mika and The Witch’s Mountain

Dragon Takers

Mystery Box: Escape The Room

Aery – Peace of Mind 2

Cyber Tank 2

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance

Monster Panic

DISORDER

Let Me Sleep

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga

Stellar Strider

My Horse: Bonded Spirits

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Guilty Gear Strive

Ravenswatch: Legendary Edition

Next week: Sniper Elite: Resistance, Cuisineer, Basureroes: Invasion, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, ROBOBEAT, Agent Fall, Eternal Strands, Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos, Gimmick 2, The Stone of Madness, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, and Stellar Docks.