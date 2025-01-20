Out this week: SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, Jedi Power Battles, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, RoboDunk, more

There’s no stopping Bandai Namco lately. Following on from Freedom Wars Remastered and Tales of Graces f Remastered, the prolific publisher is back with week with SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – a resource gathering PvPvE extraction shooter set in 2222 – and the Switch version of the one-on-one brawler Guilty Gear Strive – which promises rollback netcode.

Going back to the subject of remasters, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles comes to all formats with more content unlocked from the start, including a bunch of new characters and cheats. The original was renowned for its arcade-like sensibilities, being a straightforward scrolling action platformer. We’re hoping it uses the superior Dreamcast version as a source.

As for games somewhat newer there’s the dark fantasy side-scrolling adventure ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, co-op third person dungeon crawler Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection – in which the dead can be summoned to fight alongside you – eastasiasoft’s retro style platformer Popotinho’s Adventures, the NBA Jam influenced RoboDunk, and the chilly racer Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.

Also look out for Dance of Cards – which entails a poker tournament on a cruise ship – body cam horror Dreamcore, and the throwback shoot’em up Cycle Chaser H-5.

The Xbox also gains a couple of belated conversions in the form of Mika and The Witch’s Mountain – a colourful, cartoony, adventure inspired by Zelda: The Wind Waker – and the Korean sci-fi dungeon crawling hack ‘n slasher Disorder. Then rewinding to last week, both the PS4 and Xbox One saw the release of the management sim Doraemon Dorayaki Store Story. Sweet.

New release trailers

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada

Guilty Gear Strive

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles 

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

Disorder 

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Popotinho’s Adventures

RoboDunk 

Doraemon Dorayaki Store Story

Dreamcore 

Dance of Cards

Cycle Chaser H-5

New multiformat releases

  • Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles 
  • Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
  • SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada
  • ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
  • Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
  • Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
  • RoboDunk
  • Popotinho’s Adventures
  • Dreamcore
  • Dance of Cards
  • Cycle Chaser H-5
  • Aquarun

New on PSN

  • Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS
  • Rookie Table Tennis
  • Copy The Line
  • Toon Breakout 3D
  • Bridge the Gap!

New on Xbox Store

  • Mika and The Witch’s Mountain
  • Dragon Takers
  • Mystery Box: Escape The Room
  • Aery – Peace of Mind 2
  • Cyber Tank 2
  • Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance
  • Monster Panic
  • DISORDER 
  • Let Me Sleep
  • Shalnor: Silverwind Saga
  • Stellar Strider
  • My Horse: Bonded Spirits

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Ravenswatch: Legendary Edition

Next week: Sniper Elite: Resistance, Cuisineer, Basureroes: Invasion, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, ROBOBEAT, Agent Fall, Eternal Strands, Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos, Gimmick 2, The Stone of Madness, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, and Stellar Docks.