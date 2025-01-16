The first two Broken Sword games are coming to Evercade

The second Evercade cart of 2025 has been revealed as a Broken Sword collection. This comes as a mild surprise considering a second Computer Heroes cart was heavily rumoured.

Coming on a larger Giga Cart, meaning a £24.99 price point, it’ll include the PS1 versions of Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars and Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror. Both of these classic point and click adventures were well received in the ‘90s, and while they were originally made with mouse controls in mind, we recall the PS1 version’s controls being robust.

Judging by YouTube comments, fans are eager to know which language options will be present as it appears the original versions only had English audio. We’d wager these conversions will be 1:1 with their originals with little in the way of extras. The recent Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged may be better suited for anyone expecting modernisation.

Broken Sword Collection – numbered #44 – will be available to pre-order at the end of the month ahead of a February release. The trailer can be found below. Look out for the angry goat!