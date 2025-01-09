Indie Heroes Collection 4 announced for Evercade, featuring 11 games

The first Evercade cartridge of 2025 has been revealed as Indie Heroes Collection 4. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Indie Heroes carts feature games released on Evercade Vs over the course of the previous year.

Due out in February, Indie Heroes Collection 4 will include 11 games, mostly of the pixel art variety. In Blaze’s own words:

The Curse of Illmoore Bay – Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer.

– Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer. Block’Em Sock’Em – A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos.

– A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos. Nyghtmare: The Ninth King – Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure.

– Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure. Jane Austen’s 8-bit Adventure – Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles.

– Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles. Collie Defense – Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game.

– Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game. Flea!2 – Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic.

– Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic. Batty Zabella – Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure.

– Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure. Murtop – Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game.

– Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game. Soko Banana – A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes.

– A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes. Starseed – Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure.

– Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure. Block Droppin’ – Test your reflexes in this addictive block-dropping arcade game.

We reviewed the Switch version of Murtop – a combination of Dig Dug and Bomberman – and found it to be a compelling fusion of the two. It seems most of the other games present have been well received on Steam, including the Mega Drive style platformer The Curse of Illmoore Bay and the NES inspired Jane Austen’s 8-bit Adventure.

Computer Heroes 2 is strongly rumoured to be the second Evercade cart reveal of 2025, as namedropped by Roguecraft publisher Thalamus.

Yesterday Blaze announced a small price increase for cartridges, rising from £17.99 to £19.99 for standard carts and from £22.49 to £24.99 for the larger Giga Carts. The new prices come into effect at the end of January.