Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, Boti: Byteland Overclocked, and Freedom Wars Remastered hit the Switch

Two remasters are on the agenda this week, followed by another two next week – Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Tales of Graces f Remastered. Thankfully there are games somewhat fresher on the horizon too. It also helps that some of these remasters are titles that have never graced a Nintendo platform before. Obviously DKC Returns is the exception here.

From NiS America comes Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, a reimagining of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys…which was reimagined once before on PSP in 2005. This update adds new visuals, voice overs, and the ability to listen to the original’s music. The critical consensus has been positive, resulting in an 81% Metacritic score.

“Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a great way to experience an outstanding action RPG, and I’m so glad this was a game that wasn’t forgotten. The fast-paced combat, epic boss fights and rewarding exploration make it a joy from start to finish, and even with a lack of direction I struggled to put this adventure down once I started it. This is an all time classic that shows why the Ys series is beloved by fans, so don’t miss out on it like I almost did,” said God is a Geek.

On 10th Jan, Bandai Namco’s Freedom Wars Remastered is due for release. The original Freedom Wars was released on PS Vita and is often referred to as one of the better exclusives for the handheld, taking the form of a futuristic action RPG. Set in a prison city, you must take on missions to reduce your sentence, teaming up with other players. This remaster sees improved visuals, new difficulty settings, and an overhauled crafting system.

The 3D co-op platformer Boti: Byteland Overclocked is also due at the end of the week. As the name suggests, it takes place inside a computer world. Boti is out to stop a virus from spreading, helped by two assistants. The PC version from last September gained mostly above average reviews, reportedly being a little predictable and straightforward.

We can expect a handful of other games on the Switch eShop, although they appear to be of wildly varying quality. Instead of generic shopping simulators (the current eShop trend) we’re being treated to a couple of climbing simulators in which characters are chained together – presumably inspired by similar viral titles. The Fox’s Way Home appears to be a dancing game based around mimicking moves, while Thinking of You Beyond Time is a visual novel promising advanced facial animation. There’s also the ‘sokoban’ style puzzler Kiting Cat, and the cooking party game Make it! Oden – which doesn’t appear largely dissimilar from Cooking Mama et al.

New Switch eShop releases

Freedom Wars Remastered

Born into a one-million-year prison sentence, you must survive deadly missions to earn any hope of freedom. Die in prison or live on the battlefield. The choice is yours.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – £24.99

Originally conceived as a reimagining of the 16-bit console classic Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, this fan-favorite entry returns, newly remastered for the Nintendo Switch™ system as Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. Nearly 15 years after its previous release, longtime fans can look forward to numerous improvements and upgrades, including an all-new voiceover for legendary protagonist, Adol Christin. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better.

Boti: Byteland Overclocked

Jump, Dash, Slide! Dive into a classic 3D platformer experience with Boti: Byteland Overclocked. Explore the awesomely stylized insides of a computer with Boti and save Byteland from an ominous threat. Play solo or team up with a friend in an engaging co-op mode.

The Fox’s Way Home – £13.49

The game is very simple!

First, watch the dance performed by the Fox Shrine Maiden carefully and memorize it well.

Be sure not to get distracted by her sexy allure and miss any part of the dance.

Thinking of You Beyond Time – £23.99

The characters are brought to life using E-mote animation system.

When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic.

Additionally, the game features Japanese voice acting.

Time flows like a river, quietly taking away the warmth of the past, yet unable to erase the whispers deeply buried in the heart.

Memories are like the morning mist, soft and hazy, drifting across the distant years.

Unspoken longing, like starlight on the far side of time, never extinguished, patiently awaits the moment to be rediscovered.

An enchanting journey through the silence of time, allowing you to experience the echoes of emotions at the end of time, and feel the eternal bond in the boundless years.

Gun Fire: AI Rebellion – £14.99

Exhilarating action awaits as you use a variety of weapons to blast your enemies in spectacular fashion! We invite you to join the pulse-pounding battles that unfold across dynamic battlefields!

Detail Hunter – £2.69

Dive into Detail Hunter, the premier spot-the-difference game that will put your attention to detail to the test! Experience a world of vivid, cartoon-style visuals and challenging puzzles. Explore a variety of dynamic environments, select your difficulty level, and use hints wisely as you race against the clock. Reveal hidden secrets and sharpen your detective skills to become the ultimate detail hunter. Whether you’re aiming to unwind or challenge yourself, this game offers an immersive and exciting experience for keen observers everywhere.

Gravity Escape – £8.99

Your spaceship was forced to crash-land on an unknown planet after an unidentified attack. During your exploration, you discovered a magical gravity gun. Now, it’s time to escape this strange planet!

Super Onion Boy+ – £4.99

Your mission is to rescue the princess, who has been imprisoned in a magical bubble by a terrible monster.

Super Onion Boy+ offers an exhilarating journey in a 2D platformer filled with action and adventure, in the nostalgic retro style.

Chained Climb Together – £5.99

Embark on an epic adventure in Chained Climb Together. Bound by mystical chains with your companions, your goal is to ascend towering mountains by navigating treacherous terrains and overcoming obstacles. Perfect coordination is crucial as you tackle the rugged, vertical landscapes filled with unique challenges.

Roller-Skating – £8.99

This is a pixel art roller-skating game where you must showcase your skills by dodging and jumping over various obstacles along the way. A tribute to retro games from the golden age of video games.

Cats Visiting Underwater World – £3.49

In Cats Visiting Underwater World, dive into stunning underwater scenes where hidden cats await. From shipwrecks nestled in vibrant coral reefs to the corridors of ancient, submerged temples, every location is filled with beauty, mystery, and feline friends.

Chained Towards Heaven – £8.99

Embark on an epic journey from the fiery depths of hell to the lofty heights of paradise in “Chained Towards Heaven.” In this thrilling multiplayer co-op game, you and your friends start your adventure bound together by chains, making teamwork and precise coordination essential for survival.

Guns And Draguns – £11.49

Guns and Draguns is a cooperative top-down shooter game where you eliminate fantasy monsters with guns. To complete the game, you must finish all levels and defeat bosses.

PIYO PUZZ – piyokoro×puzzle – – £4.50

“PIYO PUZZ” is a fun puzzle game where you aim for high scores by clearing pieces.

You can play solo or challenge friends and family in multiplayer mode with up to 4 players!

Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE – £10.69

A whole series of crimes happens right before your eyes: a murder in an alley, your boss getting shot, abductions in broad daylight, and so on… Can you deal with it all?

Unsolved Case: Murderous Script CE – £10.69

The life of a detective is unpredictable and dangerous. You never know what awaits you, and what secrets you need to unravel. But you knew what you were getting into, there’s no turning back!

You and your detective partner have a lot of work ahead! Cases full of family drama, betrayal, and double-crosses lay within these case files…

Felinea Tales – £8.99

Felinea Tales is a captivating 2.5D platformer where players step into the paws of Bill, a brave and agile cat. After the peaceful village of Felinea falls victim to the sinister experiments of the wizard Abyssius, Bill sets out on an epic journey to restore order and save his home.

Jump, fight enemies, and dodge dangers as you help Bill seek justice. Explore diverse worlds filled with challenges, secrets, and exciting adventures.

Beyond Memories – Darkness of the Soul – £11.80

Embrace the eerie charm of a Grim Reaper in this haunting narrative flight simulation. The game plunges you into dark, mysterious landscapes shrouded in shadows and secrets. Your task is to glide through these foreboding realms, shooting cages to free tormented souls. Each freed soul recounts a chilling story, piece by piece, revealing 11 short, spine-tingling tales that delve into the macabre and the supernatural. The non-violent gameplay is designed to be immersive yet unsettling, creating an atmosphere of suspense and intrigue. Collect energy to fuel your shots, explore the haunting beauty of the game’s environments, and experience a spooky adventure where every soul’s story adds a new layer to the dark narrative.

Dot Piece Puzzle – £2.00

This is a simple puzzle game featuring pixel art. Players assemble dot pieces according to a model picture that serves as a guide.

Kosmo Skirmish – £4.49

Kosmo Skirmish is a multiplayer space combat game. Choose your arsenal carefully to take down your opponents!

Kiting Cat – £4.49

In Kiting Cat, prepare delicious meals for your feline customers by moving carts, chopping, mixing, and baking ingredients to create the perfect dish. Each level requires precision and planning, as you’ll need to pay close attention to the orders and ingredients before you start cooking. Serve your whiskered clients with speed and accuracy to keep them happy!

Make it! Oden – £2.59

Let’s make oden on the Nintendo Switch™!

Every customer has unique tastes—keep track of each order and don’t mess up!

Prepare every order accurately and quickly to keep your customers satisfied!

Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in!

Next week: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection, DreadOut Remastered Collection, Tales of Graces f Remastered, Blade Chimera, The Last Light, Professor Doctor Jetpack, Jewel Fever 3, and Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City.