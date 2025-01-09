My Arcade are reviving the SNES/Mega Drive cart compatible Super RetroChamp

My Arcade has had a prolific showing at CES 2025, revealing the Atari Gamestation Go and Atari Gamestation Mega – with over 200 built in games – along with a range of SEGA Mini Arcade systems featuring the likes of Sonic and Shinobi, plus the Gamestation Retro Go, Gamestation Retro Pro and Gamestation Retro Mega – which feature a mixture of games from both Capcom and Bandai Namco.

On top of all this, My Arcade is set to relaunch the Super RetroChamp – originally revealed at CES 2020. This handheld features two adjacent cartridge slots compatible with Mega Drive/Genesis and SNES/Super Famicom carts. It’s aimed a retro diehards who already have a stockpile of games ready to be played and rediscovered.

The device has a 6” inch screen, a rechargeable battery, and HDMI output. It’s expected to cost $149.99 at launch.

The SEGA branded devices pique our interest also, especially as they reportedly feature multiple games, but we’re sceptical as to how comfortable they’ll be. The Revenge of Shinobi was never intended to be played with a joystick.