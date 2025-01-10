The House of the Dead 2: Remake reloads later this Spring

Forever Entertainment has released a trailer for The House of the Dead 2: Remake, along with a helpful reminder that it’s due out this Spring.

Their original THotD remake was released on Switch first before filtering down to other platforms. This sequel however will be multiformat at launch, set to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC. The Steam page is currently live with additional screenshots.

We can expect this remake to remain true to the original in terms of level design and content.

In addition to improved visuals, it’ll feature a choice between original music or a remastered musical score. A boss rush mode, co-op play, and a training mode with numerous scenarios will feature. It isn’t clear if the co-op mode will be local only or online though.

Here’s the trailer: