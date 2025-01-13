Out this week: Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Tales of Graces f Remastered, more

The Xbox missed out on last week’s double-whammy of Freedom Wars Remastered and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, but there’s no blockade this week with Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Tales of Graces f Remastered both gracing the system. The connection here, of course, being that these are all Japanese games. Additionally, Namco Bandai’s SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – an anime-style mech based extractor shooter – also gains its early access deluxe edition this week on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Reviews of Dynasty Warriors: Origins are starting to trickle through, with early reports suggesting that it’s worthwhile for newcomers but may not please franchise diehards. This instalment has a new hero, a fresh version of the ‘Three Kingdoms’ storyline, and an engine that can handle 10,000 soldiers on screen at once.

Tales of Graces f Remastered, meanwhile, has been made easier to play, adding auto-saves, a skip function of some capacity, and the option to turn off enemy encounters. The original Tales of Graces was released on PS3 in 2012.

The Switch gains its first major release of the year too. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has been put together by Forever Entertainment, best known for reviving The House of the Dead and Panzer Dragoon. This marks DKCR’s third appearance, first released on Wii in 2010 and then on 3DS in 2013. £49.99 seems a bit expensive for a re-release of a fifteen-year-old game – £29.99 would’ve been a more appealing price point.

Other releases for this week include the fourth wall breaking 2D action platformer Morkull Ragast’s Rage, fast paced pixel art platformer Runny Bunny, supernatural horror game revival DreadOut Remastered Collection, choice driven Asian FMV tale Vanity Fair: The Pursuit, and the PSVR2’s physics-based biological warrior battler Arken Age.

New release trailers

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Tales of Graces f Remastered

DreadOut Remastered Collection

Arken Age

Morkull Ragast’s Rage

Vanity Fair: The Pursuit

Professor Doctor Jetpack

Runny Bunny

New multiformat releases

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Runny Bunny – Console Edition

Tales of Graces f Remastered

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada Deluxe Edition

Morkull Ragast’s Rage

Professor Doctor Jetpack

Things Too Ugly

Pocket Puzzle

Sokorobot

New on PSN

DreadOut Remastered Collection

Arken Age

Magnitude: Epsilon

Arcade Archives VS. FAMILY TENNIS

New on Xbox Store

Vanity Fair: The Pursuit

Cherry Tower

Perfect Ninja Painter 3

Hexa River

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Tales of Graces f Remastered

Disgaea 4 Complete+

Triggerheart EXELICA

Next week: SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, RoboDunk, Popotinho’s Adventures, Aquarun, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, and Dreamcore.