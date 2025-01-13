EA Sports FC 25 reclaims UK top spot, while three Mortal Kombat games dwell within the top 20

This week’s UK retail chart, dated for the week ending 11th Jan, merely sees a shuffle within the top ten.

EA Sports FC 25 has returned to no.1, swapping places with Hogwarts Legacy. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – the PS5 chart’s no.1 – climbed to #3, the recently discounted Elden Ring dropped to #4, while Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate swaggered up to #5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is also on the rise, up to #6. It appears that the PC version is currently selling well, topping the PC boxed chart.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two places to #7, Super Mario Party Jamboree jived to #8, Nintendo Switch Sports moved down to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 1 – meaning two MK games are in the top ten this week. In fact, Mortal Kombat X isn’t far outside the top ten either, re-entering at #17 presumably due to a price cut somewhere.

The top 40 also sees its first new arrival of the year. Role player revival Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana managed to scrape in at #38. It didn’t manage to make an individual chart appearance on either Switch or PS5 though.

Chart provider GfK managed to defy the odds and publish a 3DS chart. This week, it’s a rare top five that sees Culdcept Revolt at no.1, followed by Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros, and Fire Emblem Warriors. This means there are still new 3DS games out there if you know where to look.