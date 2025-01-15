Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Tales of Graces f Remastered, DreadOut Remastered Collection, and Blade Chimera hit the Switch

Third time’s the charm? Perhaps not for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which hit it out of the gate first time on Wii in 2010. This week’s HD iteration marks its third release, and while reviews have been positive – mostly being a mixture of 8s and 7s, resulting in a 77% Metacritic – some critics felt that it lacks the innovations of Tropical Freeze, in addition to the £49.99 price tag being quite high for what’s a straightforward HD remaster.

While it’s good to see it on Switch, being a classic and all, a cheaper price point would’ve been appreciated.

Another game gaining a HD re-release this week is Bandai Namco’s Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was first released on Wii before gaining an enhanced PS3 release a few years later. This remaster adds quality of life improvements to make it more accessible, while including all DLC.

Sticking with the theme, there’s DreadOut Remastered Collection – which brings together two supernatural horror games, each starring a high school student trapped in an abandoned town. The original DreadOut dates to 2014, while the sequel was released in 2020. They appear to have a small following with ‘mostly positive’ user reviews on Steam.

For retro fans there’s RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection, featuring five games and almost 40 musical tracks from composers of the ‘80s and ‘90s. PicoMix by NuSan meanwhile brings together 20 retro-style games and other diversions created over eight years. There’s an EGGCONSOLE release too – Crimson, a Japanese RPG from 1987. As usual, it’s untranslated. The same doesn’t apply to the re-release of Jaleco’s 1992 Famicom platformer Pizza Pop, which has been localised for the first time. It also features a new mode with expanded hitboxes.

Then there’s Blade Chimera, from the creators of Touhou Luna Nights and Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. It takes the form of a stylish demon-hunting Metroidvania with cyberpunk settings and themes.

Other releases for this week include eastasiasoft’s pixel art platformer Runny Bunny, the Bejewelled style puzzler Jewel Fever 3, and Starlair – a Metroidvania with user generated content, featuring maps that can potentially take as long as a week to finish. The more people playing, the more worlds will become available. Intriguing.

New Switch eShop releases

DreadOut Remastered Collection – £26.99

DreadOut is a third person supernatural horror game where you play as Linda, a high school student trapped in an old abandoned town. Equipped with her trusty smart-phone and an SLR camera, she will battle against terrifying encounters and solve mysterious puzzles which will ultimately determine her fate.

DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark is a new standalone horror game that takes place in the DreadOut universe. In this missing chapter, you will help Linda face the challenges of the DreadOut world with even more dangers lurking within.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – £49.99

Featuring 80 levels across nine different worlds, each with a dastardly boss battle at the end, the Kongs will have to be at their best to bring back their bananas. Gathering every secret, collectible and Time Attack medal will require some serious platforming panache too!

Tales of Graces f Remastered – £34.99

Tales of Graces f is back with a beautiful and easier-to-play version!

The game also includes Lineage and Legacies, an after-story to the main scenario!

Tales of Graces f is an action RPG all about adventure in fantasy worlds and overcoming obstacles through friendship and determination.

RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection – £17.99

Riki 8bit Game Collection is not just one experience, but many. To be precise, it includes five unique games and music albums. Kira Kira Star Night lets you collect stars while running through a pixelated, surreal cityscape. In Astro Ninja Man DX, you defend against threats from above by shooting upwards—just like in the classic arcade games of the 70s and 80s. And the trilogy of albums—8bit Music Power, 8bit Music Power Final, and 8bit Music Power Encore—will stay with you long after you turn off the power.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. PIZZA POP! – £7.19

You can play an expanded hitbox version created by “Omake Games,” founded by Florent, a prominent figure in Japanese gaming known for his writing and editing expertise.

This enhanced “Pizza Pop” version is even more enjoyable and user-friendly! Plus, it includes full English localization.

From the title screen, you can choose between the original and extended versions.

Starlair – £16.99

Starlair is a never-ending adventure game where you’ll take on an entire galaxy’s worth of planets. Fly your ship through an infinite galaxy finding new challenges along the way. Every planet in the galaxy was created by a player.

Runny Bunny – £4.49

Play as a frantic little bunny as you dash between floors, walls and ceilings collecting power dots and yummy carrots. Mazelike stages will take you from grassy wilds to twisted caverns and deadly laboratories. The bunny moves in lightning quick straight lines and clings to walls and ceilings, but you’ll still need to strategically maneuver him around traps and enemies to keep him safe from harm.

Folk Hero – £10.79

Folk Hero is an action-slasher with rogue-lite elements set in the world of Slavic fantasy. Explore the ever-changing island, find treasures, combine weapons and artifacts to defeat mythical enemies. Challenge your skills! One life, one try.

The Last Light – £11.80

The Last Light, set off on a moving journey through the memories of a man reflecting on his life, love, and loss. This narrative exploration game invites players to experience how love and vision are deeply connected as you move through the protagonist’s life, encountering moments of joy, sorrow, and introspection.

Professor Doctor Jetpack – £8.99

Professor Doctor Jetpack is a physics based, pixel art, precision platformer, in which you embark on a dangerous journey to… control your jetpack.

Join Albert Einstein’s digital remains on his whacky quest to save the world from hidden threats, like The Internet. Explore an intricate cave system with over 85 handcrafted levels, riddled with deadly traps and enemies, while trying to master the gasoline filled, jet powered deathtrap strapped to your back. How far can you make it? Will you be able to save the world from its greatest threat lurking in the heart of our planet?

Jewel Fever 3 – £5.39

“Jewel Fever 3” is the much improved successor to the highly succesful “Jewel Fever 2” which is played by millions of people.

It adds new gamemodes, better graphics and finally local and online multiplayer!

EGGCONSOLE CRIMSON PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This game was released in 1987 in Japan as a role-playing game. The player learns from their bedridden mother that their father, who had gone missing, actually fell in battle against Crimson, leading them to vow to defeat Crimson.

The game progresses by moving across the field map, exploring dungeons, and recruiting companions. It features a traditional system with random encounters and command-based combat. However, the game introduces its own unique tempo with features like no encounters on the field map, attacks not executing if the target is already defeated, and a lower hit accuracy in combat.

Penguin Helper – £3.59

Welcome to the South Pole, where your task will be to lift penguins!

Penguin Helper is a delightful 3D first-person game in which you become a true hero to these amusing creatures.

Stroll through the snowy open spaces and gaze at the southern lights. But be cautious! Penguins lose their coordination the moment a plane flies overhead. Your job is to help them back onto their feet.

Explore frosty landscapes, take in the beauty of vast horizons and skies, and embrace the calm and tranquillity of the South Pole.

SOS OPS! – £8.99

Your beloved town is in danger!

Stay alert 24/7 to keep the situation in the town under control. No fires or lost cats allowed.

Dragons vs. Balloons TD – £10.79

Prepare yourself for an epic battle in Dragons vs. Balloons TD, where strategy, power, and mythical beasts meet in an exciting tower defense showdown! Take control of a legion of powerful dragons as you defend your territory from waves of mischievous and dangerous balloons.

Item Frenzy – £4.49

Step into a relaxing world of exploration and discovery with Item Frenzy, a game that invites you to uncover hidden treasures across diverse and serene environments. With three enchanting levels: Town, Campsite, and Forest, each filled with unique items to find!

Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City – £8.99

This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone.

There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone’s speed.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Chuncheon City, Korea, in a “Real” video!

BURGER RACE – £4.16

Burger Race is a simple and fun game that anyone can enjoy!

Up to 4 players can race together in local multiplayer by sharing Joy-Con™!

Every machine has a unique set of characteristics!

Will you go with raw speed? Smooth handling? The choice is yours!

Still Joking: Visual Novel – £13.49

Reflections always do the exact same thing we do. They are forced to repeat all the morning routines, all the self-affirmations and funny faces, and sometimes even the death of their prototype.

So what happens after? How do they deal with it?

Play as Iris, a reflection of the famous actress murdered in front of the mirror. Torn away from usual life, you’re at a turning point where decisions must be made, and they will shape you.

Embrace the sudden journey through the void accompanied by your inner voice and many other distinct characters.

Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle – £4.49

Get ready for the ultimate soccer showdown!

Step onto the field and experience the thrill of intense soccer battles!

In solo mode, take on a fierce rival AI in action-packed matches, or challenge your friend in exciting 1v1 local multiplayer. Use your skills to jump, kick, and unleash powerful special moves to outplay your opponent and score goals.

Valhalla Mountain – £6.99

Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the surreal landscapes of Yggdrasil, a puzzle-adventure inspired by Norse mythology. Navigate intricate pathways, twist impossible geometry, and experience the story of a lost warrior striving to reach Valhalla.

Things Too Ugly – £7.19

Clock in for the night shift at TEREBRO INC., 1986. As a newly promoted Risk Assessment Data Processor, your job is simple: safeguard the company’s future. But the deeper you dig into the archives, the stranger and more unsettling the details become.

Using vintage tools like a GPS and encoder device, you’ll sift through cryptic documents, unravel hidden codes, and piece together fragments of the company’s dark history. The glow of your desk lamp and the hum of a radio accompany you as tension mounts and eerie discoveries unfold.

PicoMix by NuSan – £13.99

PicoMix by NuSan features games made by creator NuSan over a 8 years period of time. It’s a compilation of works in multiple genres, like platform, puzzle, crafting, or base building for a total of about 20 fun games and experiments, some will provide hours of interesting challenges while others can be completed in a few minutes.

HYNPYTOL – £13.29

HYNPYTOL (meaning “white blood cell” in Korean) is a retro-themed puzzle action adventure game. Embark on a journey to save a crumbling immune system as a chosen “Killer T”, guided by a rather grumpy “Dendritic”.

Shadows of Steam – £7.99

In Shadows of Steam, step into the shoes of private detective Alex Mercer as you navigate the labyrinthine streets of Brassfall, a steampunk city brimming with danger and intrigue. Investigate a chilling murder that spirals into a web of conspiracy and hidden truths. Every choice you make uncovers new layers of mystery in this gripping visual novel, where nothing is as it seems.

Blade Chimera – £17.59

You are Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past. After striking an unusual partnership with Lux, a demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time, you begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones. Fight brutal battles against terrible demons. Explore a corrupted and dangerous world. Regain what was once yours.

Next week: Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition, The Tale of Bistun, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection, Popotinho’s Adventures, Symphonia, Ravenswatch, Strania -The Stella Machina- EX, Vermitron, Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, Infernitos, Dance of Cards, and Gravitators.