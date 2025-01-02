Smoots Summer Games II, The Legend of Cyber Cowboy, Voice Love on Air, and Broken Reality hit the Switch

Let us fill you in if you’re wondering how the Switch eShop is fairing during the void between Christmas and New Year’s Day. On Monday a grand total of sixteen new releases hit the eShop, and from the looks of things only 2-3 appear to be of any worth – one of which is a new Sudoku game. The rest comprise of supermarket simulators (three this week, no less), a game with a typo in its title, and at least two examples of AI ‘cover’ art.

So, if you’re curious why a summer games compendium has top billing this week, there’s your answer. Smoots Summer Games II features 100m dash, swimming, cycling, and archery, along with a few different modes including a battle royale. Despite launching on PC, PS4 and Xbox in early December, we couldn’t find any critical reviews.

Then from eastasiasoft there’s The Legend of Cyber Cowboy, a top down shooter that mixes Wild West and sci-fi tropes. It’s a simple case of shooting enemies, collecting coins, buying new sci-fi weapons, and taking down bosses. While stages are randomised, there are no upgrades or perks, or even power-ups of any kind. We didn’t think much of it at all in yesterday’s review, handing out a lacklustre 4/10.

Voice Love on Air is one of the bigger budget games launching this week. At least, it’s not far off full price at £26.99. The product description sells it as an Asian radio drama management simulation, based around voice directing. Themes of romance feature heavily.

Broken Reality might be worth a look too, being an abstract 3D parody of the internet. Imagine Hypospace Outlaw turned into a first-person adventure, and you’ll get the gist. The PC version from 2018 has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

Gunlocked meanwhile is a pixel art shooter daring to be different, ditching the twin-stick shooter element despite being a twin-stick shooter.

Looking ahead to the rest of January, we can expect Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Tales of Graces f Remastered, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Cuisineer, Tails of Iron 2, Guilty Gear Strive, and next week’s Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. Not a bad assortment at all, especially if you’re into RPGs.

New Switch eShop releases

Voice Love on Air – £26.99

“Voice Love On Air” is a BL game that blends simulation management with romance, centered around voice directing and radio drama production.

Aki has the special ability to perceive the speaker’s true emotions through voice, to see through all lies and hypocrisy. He started a recording studio of his own but ran into some business difficulties. To ease his financial situation, he agreed to help a friend in the sound recording for BL dramas. Along the way, he encounters four distinct voice actors, each with their own charm. As they prepare the drama together, Aki becomes intertwined in captivating romantic stories with them. In the game’s span of two years, will Aki prioritise becoming a famous voice director? Or does he choose to start a romantic relationship with someone?

Smoots Summer Games II – £10.00

Join the Smoots characters in Smoots Summer Games II, the exciting sequel to Smoots Summer Games! With its charming cartoon style, this arcade game offers thrilling competitions for up to 4 players in local multiplayer.

Test your skills in a variety of classic events such as the 100m dash, 400m hurdles, javelin throw, and pole vault, while also experiencing new challenges like cycling, archery, weight lifting, equestrian jumping, skeet shooting, canoeing, and climbing.

The Legend of Cyber Cowboy – £4.49

The wild west gets even wilder with the development of cybernetic technology, and it’s up to you to take down the bandit gangs turning this tech against honest and hard-working locals! Step into the role of a steampunk gunslinger with a mechanical arm and loads of enhanced weaponry at your disposal. The Legend of Cyber Cowboy is a top-down twin-stick shooter presented in slick pixel art style.

Broken Reality – £13.49

Meet a diverse cast of characters and help them along the way.

Collect likes to upgrade your account and gain access to new levels!

Arcade-style mini games and a variety of quirky quests!

Rich audio environments and dynamic soundtracks that match your progression.

Non violent action!

Baseball – £8.09

Step up to the plate in Baseball, a simple yet thrilling game where you control all the action on the field. Choose between easy, medium, or hard difficulty to match your skill level and start swinging! As the hitter, perfect your timing to send the ball flying.

Parking Tycoon: Business Simulator – £11.99

Ready to dive into the exciting world of car parking management? Take charge and become the ultimate Parking Lot Tycoon in this thrilling first-person simulation game! Get behind the wheel and drive your success to new heights.

Sudoku Classic2 – £5.49

It’s a video game, but you can play it as if you were writing with a pen on paper.

You can customize the assist functions to your liking.

TIny Little Farm Plus Milk Seller – £8.99

Face unimaginable challenges, dealing with demanding customers and crows trying to eat your crops. Learn a variety of culinary recipes with the wide range of products you can grow on your grandparents’ farm.

Take care of the animals and catch some fish, so you can relax when you leave your recipe burning in the pot.

Oh, and don’t forget to end your day resting under the trees you planted yourself.

Robo Rescue – £2.49

Dive into an electrifying retro arcade adventure with Robo Rescue! Set in a pixelated cyber world, players control a courageous ship tasked with saving the hapless robo-citizens scattered across grid-like mazes. Navigate through challenging levels filled with traps, hostile foes, and other threats as you work to collect, protect, and transport the robots to safety.

Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat – £7.19

Soar into history with Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat, a pulse-pounding World War II flight simulator that puts you in the cockpit of legendary warplanes. Choose from over 50 meticulously detailed aircraft and engage in intense dogfights, strategic bombing runs, and daring naval missions across iconic theaters of war. From intercepting enemy bombers to defending key ground targets, every mission will test your skill, strategy, and nerve.

Backrooms Horror Escape – £8.09

Embark on a terrifying journey in Backrooms Horror Escape, a horror game that traps you in a nightmarish maze where reality warps and sanity crumbles. Lost in the Backrooms, a claustrophobic labyrinth of decaying office spaces and flickering fluorescent lights, you must navigate through endless corridors and damp, stained carpets, all while battling the creeping fear of the unknown.

Monoquous 2 – £5.89

Monoquous 2 is a challenging puzzle platformer in which you can phase through walls to invert the world around you, taking the direction of gravity with it – up becomes down, black becomes white, and deadly obstacles lose and gain their threat along the way.

Cowboys vs Zombies – £9.99

In a world where the undead have taken over the Wild West, it’s up to you to fight back. As a brave cowboy, you’ll embark on an epic adventure to survive the zombie outbreak, unlocking powerful characters, weapons, and pets along the way.

Cat MeowMart: Supermarket Simulator – £8.99

Cat MeowMart: Supermarket Simulator is the ultimate shopping experience for cats!

In this purrfectly playful simulator, you manage a feline-only supermarket filled with everything a cat could ever want – fishy treats, scratching posts, cozy beds, and more.

Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator – £8.99

Dive into the immersive world of Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator, a 3D open-world simulation where you begin as an aspiring entrepreneur with dreams of building a thriving game store empire. Open your first store, then grow your business by upgrading its appeal, keeping it secure from thieves, and managing day-to-day operations.

All-Star Supermarket Simulator: Vinyl Vibes – £4.99

Dive into the rhythm of retro shopping with All-Star Supermarket Simulator: Vinyl Vibes! This expansion brings a nostalgic twist to your shopping experience, filling the aisles with classic vinyl tunes as you browse, stock, and explore.

Paint By Pixel 3 – £6.29

Play Paint by Pixel 3 and unleash your creativity across 95 levels of pixel art creations!

This game provides helpful features like autofill and hints to smooth your artistic journey.

Choose from a wide range of beautiful, unique canvases for your imagination.

Explore the endless possibilities of pixel art and bring your artistic vision to life, one pixel at a time!

Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions – £11.99

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you step into the shoes of an elite SWAT operative in “Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions”. Immerse yourself in heart-pounding first-person action and lead your squad to victory in intense hostage rescue scenarios. Are you ready to become the ultimate savior in this thrilling shooter game?

Life or Reach – £2.65

A fighting game where you can control your reach!?

During a match, you can extend the reach of your weapon in exchange for your own stamina!

Extending your reach makes you more likely to be defeated, but it allows you to instantly overcome situations where you are at a disadvantage in distance!

Gunlocked – £6.29

A twin stick shooter without the twin stick, Gunlocked is a sci-fi action roguelike about careful positioning and upgrade selection. Manage unique targeting systems across multiple weapons and upgrades, as you battle legions of alien ships. Simple enough to play with one hand, frantic enough to make you hold on with both!

You only control movement, but every weapon has its own unique targeting system that you can influence.

Next week: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, Thinking of You Beyond Time, Guns And Draguns, Chained Towards Heaven, Beyond Memories – Darkness of the Soul, Kosmo Skirmish, and Chained Climb Together.