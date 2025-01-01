Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes the Christmas no.1 spot in the UK retail chart

The latest UK retail charts have arrived. Dated for the week ending 28th December, they include the coveted Christmas no.1. The fact that the top five remains unchanged gives much away.

Duly, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the Christmas no.1 in the all formats retail top 40. However, it only showed up at no.1 in the PS5 individual format chart, suggesting this was where the bulk of sales lie. On Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was no.1, PS4 and Xbox One owners favoured Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring ruled the Xbox Series chart, while Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition topped the PC boxed release chart. Quite a diverse selection there.

Incidentally, Pokémon Ultra Sun was the 3DS’ no.1 – GfK is still able to compile a 3DS chart, with a handful of games (or thereabouts) selling each week.

Hogwarts Legacy held onto #2 and was followed by EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party Jamboree at #5.

Elden Ring climbed to #6 seemingly due to a price cut. Nintendo Switch Sports fell to #7, GTA V re-entered at #8 (up from #16), Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition took #9 (up from #20), while Sonic X Shadow Generations re-entered the top ten at #10.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Minecraft, Astro Bot, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons exited the top ten, while Metaphor: ReFantazio and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed managed to re-enter the lower end of the top 40.