Out this week: Alien: Rogue Incursion, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, Botany Manor, more

While new releases are lined up for next week, including a tactical Star Trek battler set to launch on Christmas Day, this week pretty much sees the last noteworthy scheduled releases. Even Xbox Wire is done with this year, making the current new release round-up their last of 2024.
PSVR2 owners have two titles to consider. Alien: Rogue Incursion (also due on PC) is an action horror set on the uncharted planet Purdan. Developer Survios has worked on a few other licensed VR games, including Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead Onslaught, reviews of which were mixed. Masters of Light meanwhile is a galaxy-saving abstract adventure with a synthwave soundtrack.
Rhythmic rogue-like shooter Robobeat also began life as VR game, this week launching on Xbox Series.
After a few delays, Microid’s Flint: Treasure of Oblivion should be with us. This pirate adventure takes the form of a top-down tactical turn-based RPG. This is the first title from the new French studio Savage Level. It might be worth waiting for reviews to drop – amount of last minute delays it has seen has us worried.
Chilled musical adventure Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is making the jump from Switch to Xbox and PS5 this week too, just in time for the new Fludder’s Courtship DLC. The Switch version was very well received at launch. Botany Manor is another belated conversion, this time making its way to PSN. This tranquil first-person puzzler involves growing rare flowers, each requiring unique conditions to bloom. It’s quite creative in places, and there’s a thought-provoking story to tie everything together.
Other titles for this week include the potion crafting adventure Azura’s Crystals, 2D co-op action game Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero, and the retro style shooter Die for the Economy – which recalls Berzerk. The Xbox also gains Ancient Ants Adventure, which appears to be a conversion of a 15-year-old PC arena shooter. Ancient indeed.
New release trailers
Alien: Rogue Incursion
Flint: Treasure of Oblivion
Masters of Light
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
Botany Manor
Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero
Robobeat
Azura’s Crystals
Die for the Economy!
New multiformat releases
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero
- ROBOBEAT
- Universe For Sale
- Infernitos
New on PSN
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Botany Manor
- Still Joking: Visual Novel
- Mia and me – Magic Friends
- Winter Games Collection
- MASTERS OF LIGHT
- Banner of the Maid
- Memory Holder: Animal Kingdom
- Lone Wolf
New on Xbox Store
- Azura’s Crystals
- Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace
- Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas
- Ancient Ants Adventure
- Cave Ranger
- Die for the Economy!
- Ghoulie’s Garden
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- DREDGE Complete Collector’s Edition
Next week: Star Trek: Legends, Pinball Jam Bundle, My Life: Zoo Vet, Jewel Fever 3, Kiting Cat, Potato Arena, Bright Side: Quiz, Doodle Taxi, and Swords & Bones 2.